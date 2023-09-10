Maharashtra: NCP Sharad Pawar faction holds meeting in Mumbai, discusses key issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

The NCP Sharad Pawar faction had called a meeting at YB Center in Mumbai from 2 pm today, which many party leaders including Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar, attended. Apart from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, many issues were discussed in this meeting. The meeting was reportedly attended by all 19 NCP MLAs who are still with Sharad Pawar. The party leaders are said to have discussed the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in detail. They are also said to have discussed the way forward for the MVA alliance, which is currently in a state of disarray.

Some of the key issues that were discussed in the meeting include:

The future of the NCP after the split in the party.

The strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The way forward for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

The response to the policies of the Eknath Shinde government.

The party's organisational structure.

The upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

The meeting is seen as a significant development in the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra. It is being seen as a sign that the NCP is trying to consolidate its position and prepare for the upcoming challenges.

It is still unclear what the outcome of the meeting will be. However, it is clear that the NCP is not going to give up without a fight. The party is determined to play a major role in the politics of Maharashtra, even after the split in the party.

