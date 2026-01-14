Maharashtra municipal polls heat up as MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) to deploy 'Bhagwa Guards' outside booths on Jan 15 MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) will deploy "Bhagwa Guards" outside polling booths to identify duplicate or bogus voters during the upcoming January 15 elections in Mumbai. Raj Thackeray's aggressive directive to his party workers has prompted the Election Commission to order strict security measures.

Mumbai:

Ahead of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections on January 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced that they will deploy their workers outside polling booths. These workers will be referred to as "Bhagwa Guards" and will actively monitor voter movement throughout the day, they added. According to party instructions, the role of the Bhagwa Guards is to identify voters whose names appear twice in the electoral roll or those suspected of attempting bogus voting. The parties claim the move is aimed at ensuring a clean and fair voting process.

Raj Thackeray's directive sparks controversy

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has issued a strong directive to his cadre, stating that any individual caught engaging in bogus voting or holding duplicate voter entries should be confronted immediately. His reported instruction, "धुलाई करो," (beat them) has triggered sharp reactions due to its openly aggressive tone.

Election Commission orders tight security

With concerns rising over possible clashes near polling stations, the Election Commission has stepped in to prevent any disturbance to law and order. Officials have instructed local authorities to strengthen security outside all polling booths to ensure peaceful voting. As Maharashtra heads to the elections on Thursday for 29 municipal corporations, the spotlight is on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti is locked in a battle with the united Thackeray front for control of the cash-rich BMC.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has predicted that MNS leader Raj Thackeray would emerge as the biggest loser in his alliance with cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. He also dismissed the coming together of both NCP factions in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad as merely a localised development.

This will be the Shiv Sena’s first Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election since the 2022 split, when Eknath Shinde broke away with a majority of the party’s legislators, along with its name and symbol. The undivided Shiv Sena had held sway over the country’s richest civic body for 25 years. Polling for the 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 pm on January 15. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune. Counting of votes will take place on January 16.

