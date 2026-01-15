Maharashtra Municipal Elections: What happened in Nashik civic polls last time in 2017? Check here In the 2017 Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP won a clear majority with 66 of 122 seats, with voter turnout recorded at 61.6 per cent. Shiv Sena secured 35 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on six seats.

Nashik:

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra took place on January 15, as the state polls for civic body polls. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations. Results for all the polls will be out on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Nashik Municipal Corporation last time the elections were held there?

The last time elections took place in the Nashik Municipal Corporation was in February 2017 on 122 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 66 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 35 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on six seats, Congress on six, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on five, while Independents and other candidates won four seats.

Out of the 122 seats, 62 seats were reserved for general candidates, 18 for SC, 9 for ST and 33 for BCC.

In 2017, there were 570696 male voters and 502635 female voters, as the total tally stood at 1073403. Out of them, 356855 male voters and 304341 female voters cast their votes as the voting tally stood at 661199, a polling percentage of 61.60.

Nashik Municipal Corporation results to be out

Meanwhile, results for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).