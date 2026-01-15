Maharashtra Municipal Elections: What happened in Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) civic polls in 2018?

The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections took place on January 15 2026, as the state parties fight for power in the civic polls. The voting took place in a single phase across the 29 corporations. Results for all the polls will be out on Friday, January 16.
What happened in the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation last time the elections were held there?
Last time, the Corporation saw a major voter turnout of 73.12%. There were 214650 voters in Ahmednagar last time, with 112866 male and 101784 female voters. Out of 214650 voters, 156951 casted their votes with 84257 male and 72694 female voters exercising their rights.
Talking about the percentage share of each party in the 2018 civic polls, Shiv Sena secured 27.89% of votes, while BJP clinched 27.86% of votes. NCP clinched 20.52% of the votes.
Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation results to be out
Meanwhile, results for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.