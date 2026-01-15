Maharashtra Municipal Elections: What happened in Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) civic polls in 2018? In the 2018 Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Elections, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 24 of 68 seats in a high-turnout election where it narrowly edged the BJP on vote share.

Ahmednagar:

The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections took place on January 15 2026, as the state parties fight for power in the civic polls. The voting took place in a single phase across the 29 corporations. Results for all the polls will be out on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation last time the elections were held there?

Elections to the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation took place on 68 seats in December 2018. Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party, having won 24 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 18 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 14 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured four seats, while Independents and others won four.

Last time, the Corporation saw a major voter turnout of 73.12%. There were 214650 voters in Ahmednagar last time, with 112866 male and 101784 female voters. Out of 214650 voters, 156951 casted their votes with 84257 male and 72694 female voters exercising their rights.

Talking about the percentage share of each party in the 2018 civic polls, Shiv Sena secured 27.89% of votes, while BJP clinched 27.86% of votes. NCP clinched 20.52% of the votes.

Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation results to be out

Meanwhile, results for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).