Maharashtra Municipal Elections on February 7: List of civic bodies, full poll schedule and total voters Maharashtra Municipal Elections on February 7: As per the State Election Commission, polling will be held on 727 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,454 Panchayat Samiti seats. These seats are spread across 12 seats.

Mumbai:

The elections to all the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis will be held across Maharashtra on February 7 (Saturday) and the counting of votes will be conducted on February 9 (Monday), according to the State Election Commission (SEC). This comes days after the SEC conducted the municipal corporation and municipal council elections in Maharashtra, which were swept by the ruling Mahayuti, a triple alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Initially, the elections were scheduled to be held on February 5 and results were supposed to be declared on February 7. However, they were deferred following the state mourning declared over the unfortunate demise of Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar, the former deputy chief minister and ex-president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), passed away on January 28 in a plane crash near the Baramati airport in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

How many seats would go to polls on February 7?

During the previous elections in 2017, Maharashtra had 727 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,454 Panchayat Samiti seats. However, four districts - Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli and Latur - have witnessed an increase in representation for the 2026 elections. Thus, this year the polling will be held on 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats.

Zilla Parishad seats in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, there are 731 seats in Maharashtra. According to the Maharashtra SEC, the polling will be held on 12 districts for the 2026 Zilla Parishad elections.

Raigad: 59

Ratnagiri: 56

Sindhudurg: 50

Pune: 75

Satara: 65

Sangli: 61

Solapur: 68

Kolhapur: 67

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): 62

Parbhani: 54

Dharashiv (Osmanabad): 55

Latur: 65

Panchayat Samiti seats in Maharashtra

Similarly, polling for the Panchayat Samiti elections will be held on 1,462 seats. These seats are spread across 12 districts.

Raigad (118 seats in 15 Panchayat Samitis): Panvel, Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad, Pen, Uran, Alibaug, Murud, Roha, Tala, Mangaon, Mhasla, Shriwardhan, Mahad, Poladpur.

Ratnagiri (112 seats in 9 Panchayat Samitis): Mandangad, Dapoli, Khed, Chiplun, Guhagar, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar, Lanja, Rajapur.

Sindhudurg (100 seats in 8 Panchayat Samitis): Vaibhavwadi, Kankavli, Devgad, Malwan, Kudal, Vengurla, Sawantwadi, Dodamarg.

Pune (150 seats in 13 Panchayat Samitis): Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur, Khed, Mawal, Mulshi, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Velha, Bhor, Baramati, Indapur.

Satara (130 seats in 11 Panchayat Samitis): Khandala, Phaltan, Man, Khatav, Koregaon, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, Jawali, Satara, Patan, Karad.

Sangli (122 seats in 10 Panchayat Samitis): Atpadi, Jat, Khanapur Vita, Kadegaon, Tasgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Palus, Walva-Ishwarpur, Shirala, Miraj.

Solapur (136 seats in 11 Panchayat Samitis): Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Solapur North, Mohol, Pandharpur, Malshiras, Mangalwedha, Sangola, Solapur South, Akkalkot.

Kolhapur (134 seats in 12 Panchayat Samitis): Shahuwadi, Panhala, Hatkanangale, Shirol, Kagal, Karvir, Gaganbawda, Radhanagari, Bhudargad, Ajara, Gadhinglaj, Chandgad.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) (124 seats in 9 Panchayat Samitis): Soygaon, Sillod, Kannad, Phulambri, Khultabad, Vaijapur, Gangapur, Aurangabad, Paithan.

Parbhani (108 seats in 9 Panchayat Samitis): Jintur, Parbhani, Manwat, Sailu, Pathri, Sonpeth, Purna, Palam, Gangakhed.

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) (110 seats in 8 Panchayat Samitis): Paranda, Bhoom, Vashi, Kalamb, Dharashiv, Tuljapur, Lohara, Umerga.

Latur (130 seats in 10 Panchayat Samitis): Ahmedpur, Jalkot, Udgir, Chakur, Renapur, Latur, Shirur Anantpal, Devni, Ausa, Nilanga.

Total voters for Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections

According to the Maharashtra SEC, 2.09 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in these elections. Each voter will cast two votes and the poll body has deployed over 1.28 lakh personnel across 25,482 polling stations for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

ALSO READ - Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat elections: Voting date changed to February 7, results on February 9