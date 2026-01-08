Advertisement
  Maharashtra Municipal Election: Shiv Sena candidate Salim Qureshi stabbed during campaign, rushed to hospital

Maharashtra Municipal Elections LIVE: Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. In cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nasik, voters will cast ballots for the first time since 2017.

The campaign for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections has picked up pace with political activity surging across the state. As major parties lock horns for dominance in key civic bodies, the atmosphere has grown increasingly charged with allegations, counterattacks and rapid strategic moves. Parties such as the BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress have accelerated their groundwork and are giving final shape to their poll strategies. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has shifted into high gear, putting logistical and security arrangements in place for a smooth voting process. The state is set to vote in the municipal elections on January 15, with the results scheduled for January 16. Amid the rising political temperatures, the Congress on Wednesday suspended 12 newly-elected councillors from the Ambernath Municipal Council along with the party's block president. The action came after the councillors entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP in defiance of the party's stand following last month's civic polls. The BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and Ajit Pawar’s NCP in Ambernath town in Thane district, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the single largest party with 27 members. 

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections

  9:56 AM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'We are with nationalist Muslims...': Nitish Rane ahead of municipal election

    Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane triggered controversy with a sharp remark during a public address, where he drew a distinction between what he called nationalist Muslims and illegal immigrants in Mumbai. Speaking to supporters, Rane said he does not oppose all Muslims and that those who believe in nationalism stand with his party. Rane went on to warn Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants residing in the city. He said they should leave Mumbai by January 15 and alleged that the government would not allow them to stay beyond January 16. “I am giving this open warning,” he said, adding that Mumbai belongs to Hindus and nationalists.

  9:20 AM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Owaisi urges AIMIM candidates to stay grounded after victory

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi delivered a strong message to party workers while addressing supporters in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Speaking to a gathering of 48 party candidates, Owaisi said that winning an election is only the first step and that the real test begins after the results. "After winning the election, you have to maintain the same attitude that you had before the election... I promise all of you that whichever of our councillors succeeds in the election, I will stay back and get the work done from them... My effort is to make Majlis even stronger in Aurangabad," he added. 

  9:14 AM (IST)Jan 08, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Shiv Sena candidate Salim Qureshi stabbed during campaign in Bandra

    Tension erupted in Mumbai's Bandra area after Eknath Shinde faction's BMC election candidate Haji Salim Qureshi was brutally attacked during campaigning. The incident created panic in the locality as crowds gathered in shock. According to initial reports, the attacker stabbed Salim Qureshi directly in the stomach while he was interacting with local voters. 

