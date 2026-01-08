Live Maharashtra Municipal Election: Shiv Sena candidate Salim Qureshi stabbed during campaign, rushed to hospital Maharashtra Municipal Elections LIVE: Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. In cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nasik, voters will cast ballots for the first time since 2017.

Mumbai:

The campaign for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections has picked up pace with political activity surging across the state. As major parties lock horns for dominance in key civic bodies, the atmosphere has grown increasingly charged with allegations, counterattacks and rapid strategic moves. Parties such as the BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress have accelerated their groundwork and are giving final shape to their poll strategies. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has shifted into high gear, putting logistical and security arrangements in place for a smooth voting process. The state is set to vote in the municipal elections on January 15, with the results scheduled for January 16. Amid the rising political temperatures, the Congress on Wednesday suspended 12 newly-elected councillors from the Ambernath Municipal Council along with the party's block president. The action came after the councillors entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP in defiance of the party's stand following last month's civic polls. The BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and Ajit Pawar’s NCP in Ambernath town in Thane district, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is the single largest party with 27 members.

Follow the thread for the latest updates