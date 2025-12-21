Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: Who are winning from Nanded and Latur? Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: The counting of votes for four municipal councils in Latur and 12 municipal councils in Nanded will begin at 10 am and the result can be expected by today evening. Check list of winning candidates.

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election result is likely to be out by today, December 21 evening. The counting of votes for four municipal councils in Latur and 12 municipal councils in Nanded will begin at 10 am.

Nanded has 12 municipal councils- Billoli, Degloor, Dharmabad, Hadgaon, Kandhar, Kundalwadi, Mudkhed, Mukhed, Umari, Bhokar, Kinwat, Loha while Latur has four municipal councils- Ahmedpur, Ausa, Nilanga, Udgir.

The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 at 13,355 polling stations.