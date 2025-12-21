Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: Who are winning from Akola and Washim districts? Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: The counting of votes for 125 seats of Municipal Councils in Akola and 107 seats of Municipal Councils in Washim has started at 10 am.

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election result is likely to be out by today, December 21 evening. The counting of votes for 125 seats of Municipal Councils in Akola and 107 seats of Municipal Councils in Washim has started at 10 am.

Akola has 125 municipal councils; Akot: 35, Balapur: 25, Hivarkheda: 20, Murtizapur: 25, Telhara: 20 municipal ciuncils, while Washim has 286 seats of Municipal Councils (Karanja: 31, Mangrulpur: 21, Risod: 23 and Washim: 32 Municipal Councils)

The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was earlier held on December 2 and 20 at 13,355 polling stations.