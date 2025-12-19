Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: What happened in Nanded and Latur districts in the last elections? Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: The counting of votes for Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election will start at 10 am and result is expected to be announced by evening today. Let's explore what happened in Nanded and Latur districts in previous elections Latur.

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election results are scheduled to be declared on Sunday, December 21. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was held on Tuesday, December 2 at approximately 13,355 polling stations.

The elections span every division of the state- Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/ Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur. Each district hosts a mix of long-established Municipal Councils and newly formed Nagar Panchayats. 29 Municipal Corporations and several other Nagar Panchayats will go to polls later.

Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election Result 2025: Let's explore what happened in Nanded and Latur districts in previous elections

Latur

Ahmedpur Municipal Council

NCP: 9

BJP: 6

Others: 4

Shiv Sena: 2

Congress: 2

Ausa Municipal Council

NCP: 12

BJP: 6

Congress: 2

Nilanga Municipal Council

BJP: 17

Congress: 2

NCP: 1

Udgir Municipal Council

BJP: 18

Congress: 14

Others: 6

Nanded

Billoli Municipal Council

Congress: 12

Others: 5

Degloor Municipal Council

Congress: 12

NCP: 11

BJP: 2

Dharmabad Municipal Council

NCP: 10

BJP: 4

Congress: 2

BSP: 1

Independent: 1

Others: 1

Hadgaon Municipal Council

Congress: 8

Shiv Sena: 6

BJP: 2

NCP: 1

Kandhar Municipal Council

Shiv Sena: 10

Congress: 5

Independents: 2

Kundalwadi Municipal Council

BJP: 11

Congress: 4

Shiv Sena: 2

Mudkhed Municipal Council

Congress: 15

BSP: 1

Independent: 1

Mukhed Municipal Council

BJP: 9

Shiv Sena: 3

Congress: 2

Independents: 2

Others: 1

Umari Municipal Council

NCP: 17

Bhokar Municipal Council

Congress: 12

NCP: 3

BJP: 2

Independents: 2

Kinwat Municipal Council

BJP: 9

NCP: 6

Congress: 2

Independent: 1

Loha Municipal Council

BJP: 13

Congress: 4.

The counting of votes for Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election will start at 10 am and result is expected to be announced by Wednesday evening.