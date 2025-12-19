Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: What happened in Nanded and Latur districts in the last elections?

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election results are scheduled to be declared on Sunday, December 21. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was held on Tuesday, December 2 at approximately 13,355 polling stations.
The elections span every division of the state- Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/ Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur. Each district hosts a mix of long-established Municipal Councils and newly formed Nagar Panchayats. 29 Municipal Corporations and several other Nagar Panchayats will go to polls later.
Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election Result 2025: Let's explore what happened in Nanded and Latur districts in previous elections
Latur
Ahmedpur Municipal Council
- NCP: 9
- BJP: 6
- Others: 4
- Shiv Sena: 2
- Congress: 2
Ausa Municipal Council
- NCP: 12
- BJP: 6
- Congress: 2
Nilanga Municipal Council
- BJP: 17
- Congress: 2
- NCP: 1
Udgir Municipal Council
- BJP: 18
- Congress: 14
- Others: 6
Nanded
Billoli Municipal Council
- Congress: 12
- Others: 5
Degloor Municipal Council
- Congress: 12
- NCP: 11
- BJP: 2
Dharmabad Municipal Council
- NCP: 10
- BJP: 4
- Congress: 2
- BSP: 1
- Independent: 1
- Others: 1
Hadgaon Municipal Council
- Congress: 8
- Shiv Sena: 6
- BJP: 2
- NCP: 1
Kandhar Municipal Council
- Shiv Sena: 10
- Congress: 5
- Independents: 2
Kundalwadi Municipal Council
- BJP: 11
- Congress: 4
- Shiv Sena: 2
Mudkhed Municipal Council
- Congress: 15
- BSP: 1
- Independent: 1
Mukhed Municipal Council
- BJP: 9
- Shiv Sena: 3
- Congress: 2
- Independents: 2
- Others: 1
Umari Municipal Council
NCP: 17
Bhokar Municipal Council
- Congress: 12
- NCP: 3
- BJP: 2
- Independents: 2
Kinwat Municipal Council
- BJP: 9
- NCP: 6
- Congress: 2
- Independent: 1
Loha Municipal Council
BJP: 13
Congress: 4.
The counting of votes for Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election will start at 10 am and result is expected to be announced by Wednesday evening.