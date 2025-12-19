Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: What happened in Amravati, Buldhana, Akola in last elections?

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election results will be announced on Sunday, December 21. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was held on Tuesday, December 2.
The elections span every division of the state - Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/ Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.
Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election Result 2025: Let's explore what happened in Amravati, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts in previous elections
Amravati
Achalpur Municipal Council
- Independents: 12
- Others: 8
- Congress: 7
- BJP: 7
- NCP: 3
- Shiv Sena: 2.
Anjangaon-Surji Municipal Council
- BJP: 17
- Others: 3
- NCP: 2
- Independents: 2
- Shiv Sena: 1
- Congress: 1.
Chandur Bazar Municipal Council
- BJP: 7
- Independents: 5
- Others: 3
- NCP: 2.
Chandur Railway Municipal Council
- Congress: 10
- BJP: 5
- Independents: 2
Chikhaldara Municipal Council
- Congress: 12
- BJP: 5
Daryapur Municipal Council
- BJP: 6
- NCP: 6
- Congress: 4
- MNS: 2
- Others: 2
Dhamangaon Railway Municipal Council
- BJP: 15
- Congress: 1
- NCP: 1
Morshi Municipal Council
- BJP: 8
- Congress: 6
- NCP: 4
- Shiv Sena: 2
- Others: 1
Shendurjana Ghat Municipal Council
- BJP: 15
- Congress: 1
- Shiv Sena: 1
Warud Municipal Council
- BJP: 16
- Congress: 4
- NCP: 2
- Others: 2.
Dharni Nagar Panchayat
- NCP: 8
- BJP: 4
- Congress: 3
- Shiv Sena: 2.
Buldhana
Buldhana Municipal Council
- Shiv Sena: 10
- Congress: 7
- BJP: 5
- NCP: 3
- Others: 2
- Independent: 1
Chikhali Municipal Council
- BJP: 13
- Congress: 9
- NCP: 2
- Shiv Sena: 1
- Independent: 1
Deulgaon Raja Municipal Council
- Shiv Sena: 5
- BJP: 4
- NCP: 4
- Congress: 4
- Independent: 1
Jalgaon Jamod Municipal Council
- BJP: 9
- Congress: 6
- Shiv Sena: 2
- Others: 1
Khamgaon Municipal Council
- BJP: 16
- Congress: 11
- Independents: 3
- NCP: 1
- Shiv Sena: 1
- Others: 1
Lonar Municipal Council
- Congress: 10
- Shiv Sena: 7
Malkapur (Buldhana) Municipal Council
- Congress: 16
- Independents: 8
- Others: 4
Mehkar Municipal Council
- Shiv Sena: 14
- Congress: 9
- Independent: 1
Nandura Municipal Council
- BJP: 5
- Congress: 2
- Shiv Sena: 2
- Independents: 2
- Others: 12
Shegaon Municipal Council
- BJP: 14
- Shiv Sena: 4
- NCP: 3
- Congress: 2
- Others: 2
- Independent: 1
Sindkhed Raja Municipal Council
- NCP: 8
- Shiv Sena: 7
- BJP: 1
- Independent: 1
Akola
Akot Municipal Council
- BJP: 17
- Congress: 9
- Shiv Sena: 3
- Others: 3
- NCP: 1
Balapur Municipal Council
- Congress: 16
- Independents: 7
Murtizapur Municipal Council
- BJP: 7
- NCP: 5
- Shiv Sena: 4
- Others: 4
- Independents: 2
- Congress: 1
Telhara Municipal Council
- Independents: 10
- BJP: 4
- NCP: 2
- Others: 1.
Washim
Karanja Municipal Council
- BJP: 2
- Shiv Sena: 1
- Others: 25
Mangrulpur Municipal Council
- BJP: 7
- NCP: 7
- Others: 2
- Congress: 1
- Independent: 1
Risod Municipal Council
- Congress: 3
- Shiv Sena: 3
- Independents: 3
- Others: 11
Washim Municipal Council
- BJP: 15
- Shiv Sena: 8
- Others: 3
- Congress: 2
- NCP: 2
Malegaon Nagar Panchayat
- Congress: 4
- NCP: 4
- Shiv Sena: 3
- BJP: 1
- Independents: 5.