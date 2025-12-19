Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: What happened in Amravati, Buldhana, Akola in last elections? Maharashtra Municipal Council Result 2025: Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election Result 2025 will be announced on December 21. Let's explore what happened in Amravati, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts previous elections.

The Maharashtra Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat election results will be announced on Sunday, December 21. The polling for 288 urban local bodies, comprising 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats across all six administrative divisions was held on Tuesday, December 2.

The elections span every division of the state - Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/ Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.

Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Election Result 2025: Let's explore what happened in Amravati, Buldhana, Akola and Washim districts in previous elections

Amravati

Achalpur Municipal Council

Independents: 12

Others: 8

Congress: 7

BJP: 7

NCP: 3

Shiv Sena: 2.

Anjangaon-Surji Municipal Council

BJP: 17

Others: 3

NCP: 2

Independents: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

Congress: 1.

Chandur Bazar Municipal Council

BJP: 7

Independents: 5

Others: 3

NCP: 2.

Chandur Railway Municipal Council

Congress: 10

BJP: 5

Independents: 2

Chikhaldara Municipal Council

Congress: 12

BJP: 5

Daryapur Municipal Council

BJP: 6

NCP: 6

Congress: 4

MNS: 2

Others: 2

Dhamangaon Railway Municipal Council

BJP: 15

Congress: 1

NCP: 1

Morshi Municipal Council

BJP: 8

Congress: 6

NCP: 4

Shiv Sena: 2

Others: 1

Shendurjana Ghat Municipal Council

BJP: 15

Congress: 1

Shiv Sena: 1

Warud Municipal Council

BJP: 16

Congress: 4

NCP: 2

Others: 2.

Dharni Nagar Panchayat

NCP: 8

BJP: 4

Congress: 3

Shiv Sena: 2.

Buldhana

Buldhana Municipal Council

Shiv Sena: 10

Congress: 7

BJP: 5

NCP: 3

Others: 2

Independent: 1

Chikhali Municipal Council

BJP: 13

Congress: 9

NCP: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

Independent: 1

Deulgaon Raja Municipal Council

Shiv Sena: 5

BJP: 4

NCP: 4

Congress: 4

Independent: 1

Jalgaon Jamod Municipal Council

BJP: 9

Congress: 6

Shiv Sena: 2

Others: 1

Khamgaon Municipal Council

BJP: 16

Congress: 11

Independents: 3

NCP: 1

Shiv Sena: 1

Others: 1

Lonar Municipal Council

Congress: 10

Shiv Sena: 7

Malkapur (Buldhana) Municipal Council

Congress: 16

Independents: 8

Others: 4

Mehkar Municipal Council

Shiv Sena: 14

Congress: 9

Independent: 1

Nandura Municipal Council

BJP: 5

Congress: 2

Shiv Sena: 2

Independents: 2

Others: 12

Shegaon Municipal Council

BJP: 14

Shiv Sena: 4

NCP: 3

Congress: 2

Others: 2

Independent: 1

Sindkhed Raja Municipal Council

NCP: 8

Shiv Sena: 7

BJP: 1

Independent: 1

Akola

Akot Municipal Council

BJP: 17

Congress: 9

Shiv Sena: 3

Others: 3

NCP: 1

Balapur Municipal Council

Congress: 16

Independents: 7

Murtizapur Municipal Council

BJP: 7

NCP: 5

Shiv Sena: 4

Others: 4

Independents: 2

Congress: 1

Telhara Municipal Council

Independents: 10

BJP: 4

NCP: 2

Others: 1.

Washim

Karanja Municipal Council

BJP: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

Others: 25

Mangrulpur Municipal Council

BJP: 7

NCP: 7

Others: 2

Congress: 1

Independent: 1

Risod Municipal Council

Congress: 3

Shiv Sena: 3

Independents: 3

Others: 11

Washim Municipal Council

BJP: 15

Shiv Sena: 8

Others: 3

Congress: 2

NCP: 2

