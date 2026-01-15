Maharashtra civic polls: What happened in Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2017? In the 2017 elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, the civic body had a total strength of 95 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force in the corporation, winning a clear majority with 61 seats.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026, marking one of the largest civic electoral exercises in the state. Around 3.49 crore voters are expected to participate in the single-phase polling process.

Voting will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, while the counting of votes is scheduled for January 16. More than 39,000 polling stations have been set up across the state to facilitate voting for 2,869 seats. The state government has declared January 15 a public holiday in the districts where polling will be held to ensure maximum voter participation.

The elections will cover 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra. These include the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan Dombivli, Aurangabad, now officially known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, renamed Ahilyanagar, Kolhapur, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Nanded Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar City, Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli Mirajpur Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji and Jalna.

The polls, being held after a gap of several years due to various legal and administrative delays, are being seen as a "mini-assembly" battle that will test the ground strength of the split factions of the Shiv Sena and the NCP, as well as the electoral prowess of the ruling Mahayuti and the Congress.

Among these, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, India’s richest civic body, is expected to be the centre of political attention. The BMC, which has a massive annual budget, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation election results 2017

In the 2017, elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation were held on August 20, and the civic body had a total strength of 95 seats. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation had a total of 5,93,336 voters at that time. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force in the corporation, winning a clear majority with 61 seats.

The Shiv Sena secured the second position with 22 seats, while the Congress won 10 seats. Independents and other smaller parties accounted for the remaining 2 seats. The results gave the BJP firm control of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the 2017 civic polls.

The voter turnout in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections was recorded to be 47 per cent, as per the Maharashtra State Election Commission.