Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Bombay High Court upholds unopposed wins

Mumbai:

Ahead of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections, the Bombay High Court has delivered an important verdict regarding candidates elected unopposed in several wards. The court dismissed a petition challenging such unopposed victories and stated that, under existing laws, declaring candidates elected without voting is valid.

What was the petition about?

The petition was filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav. He argued that declaring candidates as winners without conducting voting goes against democratic principles. The petition also alleged that in some areas, other candidates withdrew their nominations due to pressure or inducements, leaving no contest.

Court rejects the arguments

The Bombay High Court refused to accept these claims. The court observed that the petitioner failed to provide solid and reliable evidence to support the allegations.

It also stated that the election process is being carried out according to the law, and there is no reason for the court to interfere.

The court clearly stated that if only one valid candidate remains in a ward, declaring that candidate elected unopposed is in line with election laws. This practice is legally permissible under the current framework. The High Court also advised the petitioner to approach the court responsibly in such matters in the future