  3. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections: NCP announces star campaigners; BJP, Shiv Sena hold key meet

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The polling for the municipal corporation elections in the state will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

From left to right -- Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

With the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti registering a massive victory in Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, the focus has shifted to the municipal corporation elections in the state. Buoyed by its success, the Mahayuti, which also includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is looking to repeat its performance in the municipal corporation polls. The BJP and the Shiv Sena have also finalised the seat-sharing pact for 200 seats and talks are underway for the remaining ones. 

On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is looking to regain ground in the state. However, fissures have started to emerge between them, with Congress deciding to go solo in the BMC elections after Shiv Sena-UBT formed an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Congress is, however, considering forming an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA). 

Meanwhile, the polling for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

 

Live updates: Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2025

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    On Wednesday night, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had held a marathon meeting in Nagpur to discuss the seat-sharing agreement between them. The meeting was attended by key leaders of the two parties.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Political activity has intensified ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with parties stepping up preparations and campaign strategies. Amid this, the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has released its list of 40 star campaigners for the civic polls. The list features a mix of senior party leaders and well-known faces, adding a dash of glamour to the campaign. Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda Ahuja has been named among the party’s star campaigners. Click here to read more.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil will meet Shiv Sena-UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Friday in order to finalise an alliance and the seat-sharing pact between the MVA partners for the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections.

     

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting municipal corporation elections in the state with an aim to 'crush the jihadi mindset'. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the saffron party is fighting for the people of India's financial capital, adding that it will win the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Click here to read more.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    On Thursday night, a meeting was organised at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence in Mumbai to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement for the remaining seats between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, according to sources.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    The BJP and the NCP will have friendly fight in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, as the two parties want to avoid a benefiting a third party there. 

    "Where a party is in power, it is natural for it to seek a larger share. While party workers’ sentiments are important, multiple rounds of discussions are required within an alliance. NCP remains in favour of contesting the civic body elections as a part of the Mahayuti," said NCP leader Sunil Tatkare earlier.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NCP's star campaigners for Maharashtra municipal corporation elections are Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Hasan Mushrif, Nawab Malik, Dhananjay Munde, Narhari Zirwal, Aditi Tatkare, Mushtaq Antulay, Amol Mitkari, Rupali Chakankar, Samir Bhujbal, film star Sayali Shinde, deputy speaker of the state assembly Anna Bansode, Sana Malik and Zeeshan Siddique. 

     

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has released a list of 40 star campaigners. However, the list does not feature the name of veteran party leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

     

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the polling for the municipal corporation elections in the state will take place on January 15. The results will be declared a day later on January 16.

     

