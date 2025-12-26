Live Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections: NCP announces star campaigners; BJP, Shiv Sena hold key meet Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The polling for the municipal corporation elections in the state will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Mumbai:

With the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti registering a massive victory in Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, the focus has shifted to the municipal corporation elections in the state. Buoyed by its success, the Mahayuti, which also includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is looking to repeat its performance in the municipal corporation polls. The BJP and the Shiv Sena have also finalised the seat-sharing pact for 200 seats and talks are underway for the remaining ones.

On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is looking to regain ground in the state. However, fissures have started to emerge between them, with Congress deciding to go solo in the BMC elections after Shiv Sena-UBT formed an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The Congress is, however, considering forming an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

Meanwhile, the polling for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15 and the counting of votes will take place on January 16.