Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who is leading in Panvel? Maharashta Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: In the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections (2026), there are 78 seats up for grabs across the corporation’s 20 wards. BJP is leading in early trends at the moment.

Mumbai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Election Results 2026, securing a lead in 16 seats as initial trends emerged on Thursday. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is leading in two seats at the moment. Congress is leading in two seats, NCP of Sharad Pawar is leading in 4 seats and Independent is only leading in 1 seat.

Counting of votes began at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), amid tight security arrangements. The PMC elections are witnessing a high-voltage contest but BJP are the favourite currently, looking at their performance historically.

The results are being closely watched as they are seen as a crucial political barometer ahead of upcoming local body and state-level elections. The Panvel civic body, located in Thane district, is one of the most politically significant municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

More trends and final results are expected as counting progresses through the day shown in phases across nine counting centres.