Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who is leading in Bhiwandi-Nizampur? Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023.

Bhiwandi:

The counting of votes for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) elections began on Friday morning, along with the counting process for 28 other municipal corporation polls held across Maharashtra. Early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in six seats in Bhiwandi-Nizampur.

Polling for the BNMC elections was held on January 15 to elect corporators across 90 wards. The civic body recorded a total of 6,69,033 registered voters, including 3,80,623 men and 2,88,097 women, reflecting keen electoral interest in the industrial city of Thane district.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur last went to the polls in May 2017, when the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 47 seats. The BJP followed with 19 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 12. The Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) won four seats, the Samajwadi Party claimed two, and independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining six seats.

In terms of vote share in the previous election cycle, the Congress had polled 29.65 per cent of the votes, ahead of the BJP at 16.79 per cent and the Shiv Sena at 15.47 per cent. The NCP had secured 8.89 per cent, while the MNS and BSP each garnered 0.17 per cent of the total votes.

As counting progresses, all eyes remain on whether the early BJP lead will consolidate in a city that has traditionally witnessed multi-cornered contests and shifting political equations. Final results are expected later in the day.