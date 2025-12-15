Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election: Fadnavis says BJP, Shiv Sena to announce seat-sharing soon Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election: CM Fadnavis said that there will be an alliance among the Mahayuti partners, but in most cities, the tie-up will be between the BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde.

Mumbai:

Minutes after the Municipal Corporation Election dates were announced, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP and Shiv Sena will contest the upcoming civic polls together in most places and added that efforts are underway to seal seat-sharing arrangements among Mahayuti allies, including NCP, in the maximum number of corporations.

Giving details, he stated that there will be friendly contests between the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations.

After the State Election Commission announced the schedule for the much-awaited elections to 29 civic bodies, CM Fadnavis said the prolonged rule by administrators was against democratic principles

Municipal corporations election Jan 15

As per the announcement, elections to 29 municipal corporations, including cash-rich Mumbai, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16.

CM Fadnavis further added that there will be an alliance among the Mahayuti partners, but in most cities, the tie-up will be between the BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde.

BJP-NCP alliance unlikely in Pune, says Fadnavis

In Pune, where the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are big parties, an alliance is unlikely, he said. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party.

"We welcome this announcement (by the SEC). It was not prudent that civic bodies were run by administrators. The urban bodies were without local representatives for a long time because of the court's order. Now that polls will be held, we are confident that the people will give us the opportunity for the development of cities," Fadnavis told reporters.

He said Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad will witness a friendly contest between the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Speaking to the reporters after inaugurating the development projects valued at Rs 3,000 crore, Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure a majority across municipal bodies in the state.

He said the prolonged rule by administrators was against democratic principles. "Now that elections are being held, we are confident the Mahayuti will get a majority, considering the work done by our government. People will give us one more opportunity to work towards the development of cities," he said.

Fadnavis said efforts were underway to finalise Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangements in as many civic bodies as possible.