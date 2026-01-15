Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election: What happened in 27 corporations in the last elections?

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, where elections are due since early 2022, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16. These 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state. Jalna Municipal Corporation and Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation are the two new Corporations where the elections will be held for first time this year.
The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Malegaon, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded-Waghala, Parbhani, Jalna, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur.
What happened in 29 seats in the last elections?
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 227
What happened in 2017
- Shiv Sena: 84
- BJP: 82
- Congress: 31
- NCP: 9
- MNS: 7
- SP: 6
- AIMIM: 2
- Independents
- Others: 6
Thane Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 131
What happened in 2017
- Shiv Sena: 67
- NCP: 34
- BJP: 23
- Congress: 3
- AIMIM: 2
- Independents and Others: 2
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 78
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 32
- Shiv Sena: 25
- NCP: 4
- Congress: 1
- Independents and Others: 16
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 122
What happened in 2015
- Shiv Sena: 52
- BJP: 42
- MNS: 9
- Congress: 4
- AIMIM: 4
- NCP: 2
- BSP: 1
- Independents and Others: 8
Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 115
What happened in 2015
- Shiv Sena: 28
- AIMIM: 25
- BJP: 22
- Congress: 10
- BSP: 5
- NCP: 3
- Independents and Others: 22
Jalgaon Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 75
What happened in 2018
- BJP: 57
- Shiv Sena: 13
- AIMIM: 3
- Independents and Others: 2
Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 68
What happened in 2018
- Shiv Sena: 24
- NCP: 18
- BJP: 14
- Congress: 5
- BSP: 4
- Independents and Others: 3
Kolhapur Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 81
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 32
- Congress: 27
- NCP: 15
- Shiv Sena: 4
- Independents and Others: 3
Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 90
What happened in 2017
- Congress: 47
- BJP: 19
- Shiv Sena: 12
- Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA): 4
- SP: 2
- Independents and Others: 6
Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 81
What happened in 2017
- Congress: 73
- BJP: 6
- Shiv Sena: 1
- Independents and Others: 1
Malegaon Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 84
What happened in 2017
- Congress: 28
- NCP: 20
- Shiv Sena: 13
- BJP: 9
- AIMIM: 7
- Independents and Others: 7
Latur Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 70
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 36
- Congress: 33
- NCP: 1
Parbhani Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 65
What happened in 2017
- Congress: 31
- NCP: 18
- BJP: 8
- Shiv Sena: 6
- Independents and Others: 2
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 111
What happened in 2015
- NCP: 52
- Shiv Sena: 38
- Congress: 10
- BJP: 6
- Independents and Others: 5
Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 115
What happened in 2015
- BVA: 106
- Shiv Sena: 5
- BJP: 1
- Independents and Others: 3
Pune Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 162 (165 now)
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 97
- NCP: 39
- Shiv Sena: 10
- Congress: 9
- MNS: 2
- AIMIM: 1
- Independents and others: 4
Nagpur Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 151
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 108
- Congress:29
- BSP: 10
- Shiv Sena: 2
- NCP: 1
- Independents and others: 1
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 128
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 77
- NCP: 36
- Shiv Sena: 9
- MNS: 1
- Independents and others: 5
Nashik Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 122
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 66
- Shiv Sena: 35
- NCP: 6
- Congress: 6
- MNS: 5
- Independents and others: 4
Solapur Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 102
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 49
- Shiv Sena: 21
- Congress: 14
- AIMIM: 9
- NCP: 4
- BSP: 4
- CPM: 1
Amravati Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 87
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 45
- Congress: 15
- AIMIM: 10
- Shiv Sena: 7
- BSP: 5
- Independents and others: 5
Akola Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 80
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 48
- Congress: 13
- Shiv Sena: 8
- NCP: 5
- BBM: 3
- AIMIM: 1
- Independents and others: 2
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 95
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 61
- Shiv Sena: 22
- Congress: 10
- Independents and others: 2
Panvel Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 78
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 51
- PWP: 23
- NCP: 2
- Congress: 2
Chandrapur Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 66
What happened in 2017
- BJP: 36
- Congress: 12
- BSP: 8
- NCP: 2
- Shiv Sena: 2
- MNS: 2
- Independents and others: 4
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 78
What happened in 2018 Results
- BJP: 41
- Congress: 20
- NCP: 15
- Independents and others: 2
Dhule Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 74
What happened in 2018 Results
- BJP: 50
- NCP: 8
- Congress: 6
- AIMIM: 4
- BSP: 1
- Shiv Sena: 1
- Independents and others: 4.
Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 76 (New)
Elections will be held for the first time in these seats in Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation.
Jalna Municipal Corporation | Total Seats: 64 (New)
Elections will be held for the first time in these seats in Jalna Municipal Corporation.