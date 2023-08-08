Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrests man for making threat call to Mantralaya

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS A man with handcuffs

A 61-year-old person, identified as Prakash Kishanchand Khemani, was arrested by Mumbai police on Tuesday for making a threatening call to Maharashtra Mantralaya, expressing that a "terror attack" would occur in a day or two. "Kandivali Police arrested a 61-year-old person, Prakash Kishanchand Khemani, for conveying an intimidation call to Maharashtra Mantralaya last night, expressing that there will be a terror attack in a day or two," Mumbai Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Mantralaya Control official informed them that they received a threat via telephone at 10 p.m. from an unidentified person, after which the police began to follow the caller and arrested the man Monday night. The accused will be produced before the court, according to police.

In another case, on August 6, the Mumbai police arrested a man from the Juhu region who had made a threat call at the Mumbai Police control room. "The one who had made a threat call at the Mumbai Police control room was arrested from the Juhu region by Juhu Police. A case was enrolled against him. He had made the phone call under the influence of alcohol," said the Mumbai police.

