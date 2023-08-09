Mumbai: Fire breaks out in sports equipment shop near Metro Cinema

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Fire breaks out in sports equipment shop

Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a sports equipment shop near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. According to a fire brigade official, no one was injured in the incident at the shop, located on the ground floor of the five-storey Chaman Chambers in Dhobi Talao area.

Five fire brigade vehicles, including three fire engines, have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The sports goods shop sits close to Metro Cinema, a city landmark.

“There has been no report of any injury to anyone,” the official said, adding that more details about the incident are awaited.

Fire broke out in a plyboard shop in Delhi

A fire broke out in a plyboard shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Wednesday morning. The factory is situated opposite Gandhi Nagar Police Station. 21 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

"The fire broke out at a plywood shop. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire call was recieved at 4:07 am. A total of 21 fire tenders are at the spot," said fire officer Rajendra.

"...Initially three to four of our vehicles reached the spot after we received the information of a fire at a plywood shop. The fire is under control but will take some time to douse off since plywood is involved...There is no report of any casualty...," says Rajendra Atwal, Division Officer, Delhi Fire Service.