Maharashtra: Over 17 lakhs employees begin indefinite strike for OPS; govt warns of strict action

Mumbai: More than 17 lakh Maharashtra government employees began their indefinite strike from today (March 14), demanding the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state. According to reports, the Maharashtra State Government Employees Federation has stressed that the strike will continue until the government accepts their demands. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government is also not in a mood to bow down and has made it clear that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the employees going on strike from March 14.

It should be noted here that the employees have made several demands including cancelling the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and implementing the OPS. The government had implemented the NPS, however, the employees' federation has been opposing this scheme since its inception. Ahead of the state budget, lakhs of government employees and pensioners in Maharashtra are demanding the restoration of the OPS, which was scrapped in 2005.

Govt warns of strict action against agitating employees

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has warned that strict action will be taken if government employees participate in the strike. Releasing an order, the government stated that disciplinary action will be taken against employees who join the strike from March 14.

"The strike is illegal as per the provisions of Rule 6 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules. That's why action will be taken against those who participated in the strike. Keeping in mind that the public should not face any problem, all the government employees of the state should withdraw their agitation and put their demands in front of the government properly," read the order.

Fadnavis promised to discuss issue with all stakeholders

Earlier on March 10, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government would hold comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders on the demand for the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme. I have requested all unions of state employees and teachers to come forward for the discussion. There is a midway that can be found between NPS and OPS," he added.

NPS vs OPS

The National Pension System was introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre with effect from January 1, 2004, for all recruits joining Central government services from that date.

Under OPS, the pension amount is provided by the government, which increases its liability, whereas the NPS has a contributory mechanism from the employee as well as the government. While the BJP at the Centre has steadfastly refused to go back to the OPS, parties like the Congress have been batting for it. Several employees' groups have been protesting across the country for the reintroduction of the OPS.