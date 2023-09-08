Maharashtra: Minor oil spill near Pirwadi beach in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Minor oil spill near Pirwadi beach near Mumbai

Maharashtra: A minor crude oil spill was reported in the early hours of Friday at the seashore near Pirwadi beach of Uran in Navi Mumbai. According to sources, the spill was soon arrested. The Oil Spill Response (OSR) team of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Uran rushed to the spot to stop the spill. Sources added that the root cause was detected and the spill stopped.

However, the cause was not immediately known but corrective measures were taken and the spill was arrested immediately.

The crude oil is brought through undersea pipelines from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields in the Arabian Sea to Uran. Then the crude oil is transferred to refineries for processing into fuels like petrol and diesel.

The pipeline had spills in the past, too, the last major one being in 2013. Later, the ONGC management briefed the government authorities about the incident. It was assured that there was no reason for panic as the spilled oil quantity was very small and it is being recovered.