Shiv Sena Minister Sanjay Shirsat receives I-T notice over asset surge, clarifies on Shrikant Shinde

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday revealed that he has received a notice from the Income Tax Department seeking clarification regarding the rise in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 Assembly elections. Shirsat, who represents the Aurangabad (West) constituency and is a member of the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, made the disclosure while speaking to reporters outside the state legislature complex.

Initial remark on Shrikant Shinde

In an initial statement, Shirsat mentioned that Shrikant Shinde, the MP from Kalyan and son of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, had also received a similar notice. However, he later retracted the claim and admitted that he had no confirmed information about Shrikant Shinde being served an Income Tax notice.

"Some people had filed a complaint against me with the Income Tax department, based on which I was issued a notice. I was supposed to respond on Wednesday, but requested for more time. I will give a proper response. Nothing wrong has been done," Shirsat said, when asked by reporters about a viral video where he is heard talking about the I-T notice. The notice was about the rise in his declared assets between two elections, he said. "People think no action is taken against political leaders. This is not the case. I will reply to the notice legally," the minister added.

Clarifies on political conspiracy angle

Asked if he suspected any conspiracy against him, Shirsat said, "Some people complained and the Income Tax department took notice. The system is doing its work and I have no problem with it. I am not under any pressure. I have received a notice, and even Shrikant Shinde received a notice from the Income Tax department," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Returning about 20 minutes later, he claimed to have been misrepresented. "I was here to inform about the I-T notice issued to me. Someone asked me a leading question about whether Shrikant Shinde also received a notice and is it part of political vendetta. However, my response was presented as I am informing people about Shinde receiving a notice. I want to clarify that I have no idea about whether the I-T department has issued a notice to Shinde," Shirsat said.

Sena sources deny any notices

Shiv Sena sources, meanwhile, said neither Eknath Shinde, nor his son Shrikant Shinde or wife Lata Eknath Shinde had received any notice from the I-T department. The Computer Assisted Scrutiny Selection (CASS) process for I-T returns filed for assessment year 2024-25 was carried out recently, and under this system scrutiny cases are selected automatically based on pre-defined parameters, they said. A notice has been issued under the CASS mechanism to a minister, the sources said.

Viral video adds to buzz

Earlier in the day, a video clip of a speech made by Shirsat at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he spoke about an I-T notice went viral. "Now, black money is not going to be useful. I am speaking for myself," he is heard saying in the video, prompting laughter. He then went on to mention that he had received an Income Tax notice. It is easy to earn money, but using it has become difficult. I have contacted my chartered accountant," the Sena leader added. Recently, Shirsat and his son had faced allegations in the Maharashtra Legislative Council regarding a hotel deal.

