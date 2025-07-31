Maharashtra: Manikrao Kokate, caught playing 'rummy' during legislative session, loses agricultural portfolio A notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said that NCP Dattatrey Bharne, who is currently the sports minister, will be the new agricultural minister of the state, while Kokate will be the new sports and youth welfare minister.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate, who was caught playing 'rummy' during a session of the Legislative Council, lost his agricultural portfolio on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said that NCP Dattatrey Bharne, who is currently the sports minister, will be the new agricultural minister of the state, while Kokate will be the new sports and youth welfare minister.

It also said that Kokate will also be in charge of minority development and Auqaf departments.

More details awaited.