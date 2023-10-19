Maharashtra: Maratha quota supporter dies by suicide in Jalna, suicide note found

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maratha Community people participate in Maratha Kranti Morcha Bike Rally demanding reservation.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a Maratha movement supporter from Jalna, who had journeyed to Mumbai to participate in the cause, tragically ended his life. The distressing incident occurred last night when the individual, identified as Sunil Baburao Kawale, took his own life by hanging himself with a rope at the BKC Connector on the Bandra Railway Bridge, Western Express Highway.

Upon the discovery of this devastating act, authorities located a suicide note in the victim's bag. Sunil hailed from Chikangaon, Ambad, in the Jalna District. Alongside his lifeless body, a mobile phone and the aforementioned suicide note were found.

The note contained Sunil's heartfelt plea, urging the people of the Maratha community to assemble in Mumbai on October 24, as part of their ongoing movement advocating for Maratha reservation. He concluded the note with a poignant apology.

In response to this tragic incident, the Kherwadi police have initiated an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and commenced their investigation. Meanwhile, Sunil's body has been transferred to Sion Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Also read | Activist Manoj Jarange threatens to intensify agitation, demands 'quota for Marathas by Oct 24'