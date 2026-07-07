Maharashtra mandates domicile proof for driving licences from August 1, announces bike taxi roadmap

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has announced that applicants seeking a driving licence will have to submit a domicile certificate from 1 August 2026. The move is part of a new policy aimed at improving and streamlining the state's driving licence system.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He said the proposed rules have already been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and will come into force once the required clearance is received.

Minister reveals plan for bike taxi services

During the Question Hour, while responding to a query raised by MLA Dilip Lande, Sarnaik also spoke about the government's plans for bike taxi services. He said action against unauthorised operators would continue even as the state prepares a legal framework to regulate the sector. According to him, the policy is expected to improve passenger safety, generate revenue for the government and create employment opportunities for young people.

As part of the proposed rules, bike taxi operators will have to pay a daily government fee of Rs 5. In addition, Rs 2 from every trip will be credited to a welfare fund meant for drivers.

The minister said strict enforcement would continue against those who break traffic rules or run transport services without the required permissions. He added that the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, include measures to improve the safety of women, students and minor passengers.

Under the proposed regulations, every bike taxi driver must possess a valid driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, along with a public service vehicle badge issued under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Before receiving the badge, drivers will also have to complete police character verification.

No private motorcycles to carry passengers

Sarnaik said private motorcycles cannot be used to carry passengers without official permission. However, the State Transport Authority has issued 30-day temporary licences to aggregator companies Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Rapido operator Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd and ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates Ola, for services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These companies must meet all prescribed conditions within one month.

The minister also shared details of the government's action against illegal bike taxi operations. Between April 2025 and March 2026, transport authorities identified 814 vehicles operating without valid permits. Of these, 151 vehicles were seized, 14 FIRs were registered and fines worth Rs 16.25 lakh were collected.

In the following period, from April to May 2026, authorities took action against 211 vehicles. A total of 66 vehicles were seized and fines amounting to Rs 2.31 lakh were recovered. No FIRs were registered during these two months.

According to the minister, the government's objective is to bring bike taxi services under a proper legal framework while ensuring passenger safety, regulating drivers, increasing state revenue and creating more job opportunities for the state's youth.

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