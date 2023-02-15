Maharashtra: Man kills live-in partner, hides body in bed storage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hardik Shah with Megha

In yet another shocking case of murder, a son of a diamond merchant has been arrested for killing his living-in partner in the Nalasopara area in Mumbai. Hardik Shah allegedly killed Megha, who was a nurse by profession, and hid her body in the storage area of the bed at their rented house.

According to reports, Megha and Hardik, who was unemployed used to quarrel a lot over household expenses. The couple were dating each other for the last 3 years and started living in a live-in relationship for the last few months where they took a rented accommodation by identifying themselves as husband and wife.

The incident came to light only on Sunday, when a foul smell started coming out of the house. Police then reached the spot, broke the door, and entered the flat. During the search of the house, a body of a woman, who was identified as Megha, was found in the bed storage.

Hardik after killing Megha tried to elope to Rajasthan but with the help of his phone location and Railway Police, he was nabbed. Further investigation is on.