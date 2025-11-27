Maharashtra local body polls: Sharad Pawar criticises Ajit Pawar's remarks on 'funds, votes' Sharad Pawar hit out at Ajit Pawar's 'funds for votes' remark stating that votes should be sought for the work a party is doing and not in exchange of funds. In Maharashtra, on December 2 there will be elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 town councils.

New Delhi:

President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) Sharad Pawar hit back at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the 'funds for vote' remark.

The senior Pawar highlighted that votes should be sought for the work a party is doing and not in exchange of funds.

"It seems there is a competition over who can distribute how much money. Votes are not being asked on the basis of how much work you have done or plan to do, but on the assurance: ‘I will give you a budget, I will give you money.’ And that’s not a good thing. If winning elections on the strength of money is the only goal, then in that case it would be better to say nothing at all on this issue," the NCP chief (Sharad Pawar faction) said in a video posted by the party.

The senior Pawar felt there have been factions formed in parties ahead of the Maharashtra local-body elections. "Local-body elections are contests fought at a local level - so it was decided that politics shouldn’t be brought into these elections. And this time I’m seeing that different factions of various parties are forming. But even among them there seems to be no unity. The public is wise - they will make whatever decision needs to be made. People like me have not paid much attention to these local-body elections in the past, nor are we paying much attention even now. The elections are a few days away, so let’s see what happens," he added.

During his campaign, Ajit told the Malegaon voters to vote for his party candidates. "I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all 18 candidates, I am committed to give whatever I have promised. But if you reject, I will also reject. You have votes, I have funds," he said.

In Maharashtra, on December 2 there will be elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 town councils. In these local-level elections, all parties have fielded their big leaders. The state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde - and Ajit Pawar as well - are campaigning across different parts of the state.