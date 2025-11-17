Maharashtra local body polls: Don't cross 50 pc reservation limit, SC directs state govt Maharashtra local body polls: The Supreme Court said local body elections in Maharashtra can be held as per the condition prevailing pre-2022 JK Banthia commission report, which recommended 27 per cent quota for the OBCs.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to not exceed the 50 per cent reservation cap in the upcoming local body elections. A two-judge bench that included Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also said that the local body elections can be held as per the condition prevailing pre-2022 JK Banthia commission report, which recommended 27 per cent quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"If the plea is that nomination has begun and the court should stay its hand, then we will stay the elections. Don't test the powers of this court," the apex court said, as reported by news agency PTI. "We never meant to exceed the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the constitution bench. We can't do so sitting in a two-judge bench. The Banthia Commission report is still sub-judice, we allowed holding elections as per the situation prevailing earlier."

The court also issued a notice over petitions that alleged that reservation has reached 70 per cent in local body polls of Maharashtra in some cases. To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Maharashtra government, said the last date for filing nomination is Monday, referring to the May 6 order of the top court.

The court has now posted the matter for November 19.

"We were fully conscious of the situation. We indicated that the pre-Banthia situation may prevail. But does it mean 27 per cent across the board? If that is so, our direction militates against the earlier order of this court. What would happen is -- this order will go against the grain of the other order," the court noted, as reported by PTI.