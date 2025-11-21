Maharashtra local body polls 2025: BJP faces criticism over dynastic ticket distribution in Loha Nagar Maharashtra local body polls: The BJP’s decision to nominate six candidates from a single family for the Loha Nagar Parishad elections has ignited intense debate in Nanded, overshadowing broader campaign issues and rallying the opposition.

Mumbai:

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Pratap Patil Chikhalikar sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) selection process for the upcoming Loha Nagar Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Nanded, taking issue with the party’s decision to nominate six candidates from the same family. Speaking to media, Chikhalikar expressed his disapproval, stating that the move highlights an inability to find diverse candidates, potentially jeopardising democratic representation in the region.​

BJP’s candidate list sparks debate

Of the BJP nominations, six are reportedly members of the well-known Suryavanshi family, including Gajanand Suryavanshi (for chairman), his wife, brother, sister-in-law, and other close relatives. This unprecedented family-centric selection has triggered public and party-level debate, with many accusing the BJP of the same dynastic politics it often criticises in opposition parties.​​

Political implications and reactions

The selection controversy has become a hot topic in Nanded, overshadowing campaign discussions and galvanising opposition criticism. NCP’s Chikhalikar, whose influence is strong in Loha, remarked that such decisions reflect poorly on the BJP’s organisational strength and are inconsistent with its stated principles against nepotism. Notably, the BJP also did not field any candidate in Biloli Nagar Parishad, further fueling speculation on its local electoral strategy.​

Key elections and local power

Elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, including Loha, will take place on December 2 (Tuesday), with results to follow the next day. Loha is set for a three-way contest between the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Congress, with the Suryavanshi family’s candidacies now central to the discourse. Past elections in Loha have seen dominance by Chikhalikar’s camp, and the current selection controversies may influence voter sentiments going forward.​

NCP-SP calls for united opposition

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has emphasised her party’s commitment to forming a united opposition front for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra. Speaking to the media, Sule announced that NCP (SP) will engage in talks with other opposition parties to build a strong alliance.​

Alliance talks with Congress and Sena (UBT)

Sule revealed plans to meet with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and hold discussions about jointly contesting elections and discussing the state’s political landscape. She also confirmed that talks with the Congress are scheduled for the following week, aiming to clarify alliance possibilities in Mumbai.​

MVA and INDIA Bloc context

The NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) are all core members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance, which may further broaden as parties debate forming the larger INDIA bloc for upcoming polls. Leaders have indicated a willingness to include “like-minded parties” and forge natural alliances, especially for the critical municipal elections in Mumbai.​

Key local body elections on the horizon

Municipal corporation elections- including for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)- are expected in January 2026. Congress and NCP (SP) are both reviewing their strategies to challenge the ruling coalition, with conversations intensifying about potential tie-ups as the poll dates near.​