Maharashtra local body polls 2025: What happened in Dharashiv, Beed and Parbhani districts in last elections? Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Polls 2025: The Mahayuti, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had swept the 2024 Maharashtra polls, winning 235 of the 288 assembly seats.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- spanning all six administrative divisions. The elections are scheduled in two phases: Tuesday, December 2, and Saturday, December 20, 2025. According to the information available, the vote count will take place on Sunday, i.e., December 21, 2025.

These polls cover Konkan (27 bodies), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55), blending established councils with new Nagar Panchayats, with 29 Municipal Corporations to follow.​

The election is being considered a litmus test for the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government.

What happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Beed and Parbhani districts

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district, there were seven municipal councils - Gangapur, Kannad, Khultabad, Paithan, Sillod and Vaijapur.

Gangapur Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Shiv Sena: 8

Congress: 7

BJP: 2

Kannad Municipal Council: 25

2016: 23

Congress: 13

Others: 6

Shiv Sena: 2

NCP: 1

Independent: 1

Khultabad Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Congress: 8

BJP: 4

Shiv Sena: 3

NCP: 2

Paithan Municipal Council: 25

2016: 23

Shiv Sena: 7

NCP: 6

BJP: 5

Congress: 4

Independent: 1

Sillod Municipal Council: 28

2019: 26

Congress: 24

BJP: 2

Vaijapur Municipal Council: 25

2018: 23

Shiv Sena: 13s

BJP: 9

Congress: 1

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Dharashiv (Osmanabad)district, there were 8 municipal councils.

Bhoom Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

NCP: 15

Congress: 2

Kalamb Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

NCP: 11

Congress: 6

Murum Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Congress: 15

Shiv Sena: 2

Naldurg Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

NCP: 12

Congress: 5

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) Municipal Council: 41

2016: 39

NCP: 17

Shiv Sena: 11

BJP: 8

Congress: 2

Independent: 1

Paranda Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

NCP: 9

Shiv Sena: 4

BJP: 4

Tuljapur Municipal Council: 23

2016: 20

NCP: 13

Independents: 6

Others: 1

Umerga Municipal Council: 25

2016: 22

Congress: 8

BJP: 7

Shiv Sena: 4

NCP: 3

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district, there was 1 Nagar Panchayat.

Fulambri Nagar Panchayat: 17

2017 Results:

BJP: 11

Independents: 5

Others: 1

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Beed district, there were 8 municipal councils.

Ambejogai Municipal Council: 31

2016: 29

NCP: 16

BJP: 7

Congress: 6

Beed Municipal Council: 52

2016: 50

Others: 28

NCP: 16

Independents: 3

Shiv Sena: 2

BJP: 1

Kille Dharur Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

BJP: 9

NCP: 6

Independents: 2

Georai Municipal Council: 22

2016: 19

BJP: 18

NCP: 1

Manjilegaon Municipal Council: 26

2016: 24

NCP: 8

Independents: 8

BJP: 5

Shiv Sena: 2

Others: 1

Parli-Vaijanath Municipal Council: 35

2016: 33

NCP: 27

BJP: 4

Congress: 1

Shiv Sena: 1

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Parbhani district, there were 8 municipal councils.

Gangakhed Municipal Council: 26

2016: 24

Congress: 8

NCP: 6

BJP: 4

Others: 3

Shiv Sena: 2

Independent: 1

Jintur Municipal Council: 25

2016: 23

NCP: 13

Congress: 10

Manwat Municipal Council: 22

2016: 19

Shiv Sena: 10

Congress: 9

Pathri Municipal Council: 23

2016: 20

NCP: 20

Purna Municipal Council: 23

2016: 20

NCP: 8

Independents: 6

Shiv Sena: 5

Congress: 1

Sailu Municipal Council: 26

2016: 24

Others: 12

Congress: 5

Shiv Sena: 4

NCP: 2

Independents: 1

Sonpeth Municipal Council: 20

2016: 17

Congress: 12

NCP: 5