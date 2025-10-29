Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: SEC orders verification of 'duplicate voter' names Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: This initiative was prompted by complaints from various political parties about multiple entries of the same voters across different constituencies and addresses, raising concerns about the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has instructed officials to verify and take necessary action to address possible duplicate names in voter lists ahead of the upcoming local body elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) prepares the voter lists for assembly constituencies, which are used for all local elections, including municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, zila parishads, and panchayat samitis, without any alteration in original names or addresses.

Voter names suspected of duplication in preliminary or final local body voter lists are marked with a double asterisk (**). Local verification efforts involve checking details such as name, gender, address, and photograph. Voters suspected as duplicates will be asked to submit a declaration indicating the precise polling station or division where they plan to cast their vote. They will only be allowed to vote at the designated polling station.

In cases where no response is received from a potential duplicate voter, and the individual appears at a polling station, they must provide a written undertaking affirming they have not voted elsewhere. Only after thorough verification of identity will such voters be allowed to cast their vote.

Maintain transparency in 'electoral process'

This initiative follows complaints from various political parties pointing to multiple voter entries across different constituencies and addresses, which raised concerns about the integrity of electoral rolls. The SEC's measures aim to ensure one-person-one-vote and maintain transparency in the electoral process ahead of Maharashtra’s local elections, scheduled to conclude by January 31, 2026.

Political parties such as Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have called for rectification of electoral roll anomalies. The SEC has encouraged parties to share specific names or incomplete addresses they find suspicious to facilitate targeted verification. Election officers will conduct field investigations to confirm voters’ preferred constituencies and mark their names accordingly across other locations to prevent multiple voting.

This verification effort is an interim but crucial step to address electoral roll discrepancies and strengthen the fairness of Maharashtra’s forthcoming urban and rural local body elections.​