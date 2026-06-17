Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Mahayuti wins 6 seats unopposed, voting on 11 seats tomorrow

Mumbai:

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has showcased its political strength by securing six of the 17 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats from local authority constituencies unopposed, while polling for the remaining 11 seats is scheduled for Thursday (June 19). According to the Election Commission's schedule, the counting of votes will be held on June 22.

Of the six uncontested seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won two seats each. Under the Mahayuti's seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP fielded candidates for 11 seats, Shiv Sena for four seats, and the NCP for two seats.

Mahayuti wins 6 seats unopposed

All these candidates have been elected unopposed as members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from their respective local authority constituencies.

Wardha-Gadchiroli-Chandrapur: Arun Lakhani (BJP)

Ahilyanagar: Prajakt Tanpure (BJP)

Thane: Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena)

Yavatmal: Dushyant Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena)

Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: Aniket Tatkare (NCP)

Pune: Vikram Kakade (NCP)

Voting on 11 seats on June 18

The voting will now be held on the 11 remaining seats on Thursday. Here's a list of candidates and seats that will go for the election:

Solapur: Rajendra Raut (BJP) vs Vasantrao Deshmukh (NCP-SP)

Jalgaon: Nandkishore Mahajan (BJP) vs Sharad Tayde (Shiv Sena-UBT) vs Reshma Kale (rebel candidate from Shiv Sena from Shinde faction).

Sangli-Satara: Dhairysheel Kadam (BJP) vs Abhaysingh Jagtap (NCP-SP) vs Kishore Dhumal (Independent)

Nanded: Amar Rajurkar (BJP) vs Ramdas Patil (Congress)

Nagpur (by-election): Rajeev Poddar (BJP) vs. Atul Londhe (Congress)

Bhandara-Gondiya: Naresh Ishwarkar (Congress supported) vs Avinash Brahmankar (BJP)

Nashik: Gokul Geete (Independent) vs Narendra Darade (Shiv Sena)

Amravati: Harshdeep Deshmukh (Congress) vs Praveen Pote (BJP) vs Nilesh Vishwakarma (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi)

Dharashiv-Latur-Beed: Basavaraj Patil (BJP) vs Mahesh Deshmukh (Congress)

Parbhani-Hingoli: Saeed Khan (Shiv Sena) vs Vivek Navander (Shiv Sena-UBT) vs Sushil Deshmukh (Independent).

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna: Suhas Shirsat (BJP) vs Ganesh Lokhande (Shiv Sena-UBT)

NCP's 100% performance

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a partner in the Mahayuti alliance, was allocated only two seats under the seat-sharing agreement -- Pune and Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. The party achieved 100 percent success by winning both seats unopposed. This has bolstered the political standing of the Deputy Chief Minister and the NCP leadership.

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