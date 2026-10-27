Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Maharashtra MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Counting for five seats today, Mahayuti and MVA await verdict
 Live now

Maharashtra MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Counting for five seats today, Mahayuti and MVA await verdict

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Vote counting for five Legislative Council seats is scheduled for October 27. The contests cover three graduates' constituencies and two teachers' constituencies, with the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi awaiting the results.

Maharashtra MLC election results 2026.
Maharashtra MLC election results 2026. Image Source : India tv
Mumbai:

Counting for five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, following polling held on October 23. A total of 182 candidates are in the fray across three graduates' constituencies and two teachers' constituencies. The results will be closely watched by the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The five seats are Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers'. The election has also drawn attention because of rebellions and competing candidates within the ruling alliance and the opposition camp.  Polling took place across 2,419 polling stations, with 10,68,072 eligible voters. The overall turnout was reported at around 73 per cent. Counting is scheduled for October 27, while the election process is expected to conclude by October 31.

As counting gets underway, the key questions are whether the Mahayuti and MVA can secure the seats they have contested, and how the results will reflect the performance of candidates in the graduates' and teachers' constituencies.

Which Maharashtra MLC constituencies are going to the polls?

The five constituencies are Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers'. Three seats are reserved for graduates' constituencies and two for teachers' constituencies.

Will Mahayuti sweep MLC polls in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra remains another key state where MLC elections are being held for five seats: Pune Graduates, Nagpur Graduates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates, Pune Teachers and Amravati Teachers constituencies.  The Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP, is confident of winning all seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is looking to make a comeback after its miserably performance in the 2024 assembly elections.

Who are the key candidates in the Maharashtra MLC elections?

In Nagpur Graduates', sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari is contesting against BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale. In Pune Graduates', the BJP has fielded Smita Jadhav against NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh. In Pune Teachers', BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde is contesting against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, while independent candidate Sachin Sanap has the support of the Shiv Sena. In Amravati Teachers', Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik is facing Congress candidate Aditi Pohare. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', sitting NCP MLC Satish Chavan is contesting against NCP (SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil, among others.

What was the voter turnout in Maharashtra MLC elections 2026?

Polling across the five constituencies recorded turnout of around 73 per cent. Among the teachers' constituencies, Amravati recorded turnout of around 91 per cent, while Pune recorded around 86 per cent. Among graduates' constituencies, Nagpur recorded around 65 per cent, Pune around 63 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 59 per cent, according to reported polling figures.

When will Maharashtra MLC election results be declared?

Counting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The final results will be announced after the counting process in each constituency is completed. The election process is scheduled to conclude by October 31.

Why are the Maharashtra MLC elections significant?

The elections will determine the winners of five Legislative Council seats and offer parties an opportunity to assess their organisation and support among eligible graduate and teacher voters. The contests are particularly notable because both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA have faced internal differences and rebel candidates in some constituencies.

Click here to read more about MLC election results in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar.

Live updates :Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners, latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:21 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting begins in Nagpur amid tight security

    Counting of votes for the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections has begun at Mankapur Indoor Stadium amid tight security arrangements. Police personnel have been deployed at the counting venue, with security checks in place as officials begin the counting process.

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Mahayuti and MVA await verdict across five seats

    The results of the five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies will offer a measure of the electoral strength of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Apart from the direct contests between the two camps, the performance of rebel and independent candidates will be closely scrutinised. Their vote share could offer clues about the impact of internal differences within the alliances.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    NCP factions face off in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

    The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituency has become an important contest for the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. Satish Chavan, representing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is facing a candidate from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). The result will be significant for both factions as they seek to establish their political standing in the constituency.

  • 9:08 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    BJP's Sudhakar Kohale faces Congress's Abhijit Wanjari in Nagpur

    The Nagpur Graduates' constituency is witnessing a contest between BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale and Congress candidate Abhijit Wanjari. Former BJP MLA Anil Sole withdrew from the race and extended his support to Kohale. The result will be closely watched as the parties assess their support among graduate voters in the constituency.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Rebel candidates in focus as counting progresses

    Rebel candidates have emerged as a key factor in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with their presence posing a challenge for both major political alliances. In Pune Teachers', independent candidate Sachin Sanap has the backing of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, despite the BJP fielding Kaustubh Gawde against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. In Amravati Teachers', BJP rebel Sangeeta Shinde is also in the fray alongside Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik and Congress candidate Aditi Pohare.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Amravati records highest voter turnout

    Amravati Teachers' constituency recorded the highest voter turnout among the five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies, with 92.25 per cent polling. Pune Teachers' constituency followed with 85.86 per cent turnout. Among the graduates' constituencies, Nagpur recorded 64.82 per cent polling, Pune 62.76 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 59.12 per cent. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the lowest turnout among the five constituencies.

  • 8:44 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Preferential voting may delay final results

    The counting process for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections involves preferential voting, with ballot papers being scrutinised and counted by hand. If no candidate secures the required quota through first preferences, candidates with the lowest vote totals are eliminated and subsequent preferences are counted. 

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting arrangements in place across constituencies

    Counting arrangements have been put in place across the five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies. In Nagpur, votes for the Graduates' constituency are scheduled to be counted at Mankapur Indoor Stadium, with 84 tables arranged for the exercise. In Pune, 142 tables have been set up at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi for the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. Counting officials have been instructed to scrutinise ballot papers and record preferences carefully.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting begins for five seats

    Counting of votes for five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies began on Tuesday, October 27. The results will decide the fate of 182 candidates who contested across three graduates' constituencies and two teachers' constituencies. The key contests are being watched closely as the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) look to secure victories amid internal differences and rebel candidates in some constituencies.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Results to decide fate of five seats

    The counting of votes for five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27. The results will decide the fate of 182 candidates who contested the elections across Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers' constituencies. The outcome is expected to offer an indication of the support enjoyed by the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) among graduate and teacher voters.

     
  • 7:34 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Key candidates in focus

    The counting will determine the fate of several prominent candidates across the five constituencies. In Nagpur Graduates', sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari is facing BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale, while Pune Graduates' has a contest between BJP's Smita Jadhav and NCP (SP)'s Harshada Deshmukh. In Pune Teachers', BJP's Kaustubh Gawde is challenging sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar. The results will also be closely watched amid reports of rebel candidates and internal differences within both the Mahayuti and MVA camps.

     
     
  • 7:23 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Maharashtra MLC election results 2026: 73% voter turnout recorded

    The five constituencies recorded an overall voter turnout of around 73 per cent during polling held on October 23. Amravati Teachers' constituency recorded around 91 per cent turnout, followed by Pune Teachers' at around 86 per cent. Among the graduates' constituencies, Nagpur recorded around 65 per cent turnout, Pune around 63 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 59 per cent.

     

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Oct 27, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting to begin for five seats

    Counting for five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies is scheduled for 8 am today. The seats include three graduates' constituencies and two teachers' constituencies, with 182 candidates contesting across the five seats. The results are expected to be closely watched by the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Maharashtra MLC Election Results Mlc Shiv Sena BJP
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Maharashtra

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\