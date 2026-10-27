Maharashtra MLC election results 2026 LIVE: Counting for five seats today, Mahayuti and MVA await verdict

Mumbai:

Counting for five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, following polling held on October 23. A total of 182 candidates are in the fray across three graduates' constituencies and two teachers' constituencies. The results will be closely watched by the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The five seats are Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers'. The election has also drawn attention because of rebellions and competing candidates within the ruling alliance and the opposition camp. Polling took place across 2,419 polling stations, with 10,68,072 eligible voters. The overall turnout was reported at around 73 per cent. Counting is scheduled for October 27, while the election process is expected to conclude by October 31.

As counting gets underway, the key questions are whether the Mahayuti and MVA can secure the seats they have contested, and how the results will reflect the performance of candidates in the graduates' and teachers' constituencies.

Which Maharashtra MLC constituencies are going to the polls?

The five constituencies are Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', Pune Teachers' and Amravati Teachers'. Three seats are reserved for graduates' constituencies and two for teachers' constituencies.

Will Mahayuti sweep MLC polls in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra remains another key state where MLC elections are being held for five seats: Pune Graduates, Nagpur Graduates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates, Pune Teachers and Amravati Teachers constituencies. The Mahayuti, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP, is confident of winning all seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is looking to make a comeback after its miserably performance in the 2024 assembly elections.

Who are the key candidates in the Maharashtra MLC elections?

In Nagpur Graduates', sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari is contesting against BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale. In Pune Graduates', the BJP has fielded Smita Jadhav against NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh. In Pune Teachers', BJP candidate Kaustubh Gawde is contesting against sitting Congress MLC Jayant Asgaonkar, while independent candidate Sachin Sanap has the support of the Shiv Sena. In Amravati Teachers', Shiv Sena candidate Kiran Sarnaik is facing Congress candidate Aditi Pohare. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates', sitting NCP MLC Satish Chavan is contesting against NCP (SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil, among others.

What was the voter turnout in Maharashtra MLC elections 2026?

Polling across the five constituencies recorded turnout of around 73 per cent. Among the teachers' constituencies, Amravati recorded turnout of around 91 per cent, while Pune recorded around 86 per cent. Among graduates' constituencies, Nagpur recorded around 65 per cent, Pune around 63 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 59 per cent, according to reported polling figures.

When will Maharashtra MLC election results be declared?

Counting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The final results will be announced after the counting process in each constituency is completed. The election process is scheduled to conclude by October 31.

Why are the Maharashtra MLC elections significant?

The elections will determine the winners of five Legislative Council seats and offer parties an opportunity to assess their organisation and support among eligible graduate and teacher voters. The contests are particularly notable because both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA have faced internal differences and rebel candidates in some constituencies.

Click here to read more about MLC election results in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Bihar.