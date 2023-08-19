Maharashtra: Kin cut finger on camera alleging inadequate probe after couple ends life in Ulhasnagar

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Nanavare couple

In a shocking case from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra where a married couple allegedly committed suicide, the kin have taken extreme steps to express displeasure. A married couple allegedly committed suicide in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district on August 1, police said.

Nandkumar Nanavare and Urmila Nanavare, both around 40 years old, jumped from the terrace of their two-storey bungalow. While Nandkumar died on the spot, his wife died while being treated at a hospital, he said. Before the suicide, the couple had made a video, in which they named some people of Satara and an advocate, and alleged that these people were mentally torturing them, due to which they were forced to commit suicide.

In the latest development, Nandkumar Nanavare's brother cut off his finger on camera alleging police not investigating properly the suicide case. Not only this, but he also said in this video that if he does not get justice, he will keep cutting a part of his body every week. This video of Nanavare's brother has gone viral.

The Thane Crime Branch has detained four people in this case. NCP office bearers are also named among those taken into custody. The names of those who have been detained are Kamlesh Nikam (NCP), Naresh Gaikwad (NCP), Ganesh Kamble and Shashikant Sake.

Nandkumar Nanavare was earlier working as the personal assistant of late former MLA Jyoti Kalani. After this, for the last few years, he was working as the personal assistant of Balaji Kinnikar, MLA from Ambernath assembly constituency. But after this incident, Dr. Balaji Kinnikar clarified through social media that Nanavare is not his personal assistant. A probe is on.