Mumbai:

Maharashtra has introduced new safety rules for the use of lifts, escalators and moving walkways across the state, making it mandatory for residential buildings to follow stricter inspection and maintenance requirements. Under the new regulations, children below the age of 12 will not be allowed to use lifts or escalators without their parents.

The Maharashtra Lift, Escalator and Moving Walkway Rules, 2026, came into effect on November 1, 2026. The decision, taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government, applies across Maharashtra, including major cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. The new framework also increases the accountability of building managements and housing societies for the safety and maintenance of these facilities.

Children below 12 cannot use lifts alone

One of the key provisions of the new rules is the restriction on children below 12 using lifts and escalators without their parents. The state government has introduced the measure amid concerns over incidents involving lift-related accidents.

Under the new regulations, children in this age group cannot use these facilities on their own. The provision is intended to strengthen safety measures in residential buildings across the state.

The rules also state that anyone below the age of 18 cannot be appointed as a lift operator. This adds another age-related safety requirement to the operation of lifts in buildings.

Monthly inspections and annual safety audits made mandatory

The new regulations make regular inspection and servicing of lifts, escalators and moving walkways mandatory. Building management units will have to maintain records of inspection reports and ensure that safety audits are conducted.

According to the provisions listed in the rules, lifts and escalators must undergo a safety inspection at least once every month. A security audit must also be carried out at least once a year, with the report submitted to the Electrical Inspector.

The rules further make it compulsory to install CCTV cameras in every lift. Building managements will also have to appoint recognised contractors for lift maintenance.

If a lift or escalator is found to be unsafe, authorities can direct the management to carry out repairs and make the necessary changes. Buildings will also need permission from the Electrical Inspector before installing a new lift.

Building managements made responsible for lift safety

The new framework places greater responsibility on housing societies and building managements to ensure that lifts and other moving facilities remain safe for residents.

Management units will have to maintain inspection records, arrange regular servicing and ensure that the prescribed safety audits are completed. The rules also provide for compensation to people affected by accidents involving lifts.

In the event of a lift accident, the concerned authorities must be informed within 24 hours. This requirement is aimed at ensuring that incidents are reported promptly and the necessary action can be initiated.

Residential societies have been given time until October 28, 2027, to make the required facilities and arrangements available under the new rules.

Key provisions under Maharashtra's 2026 lift safety rules

The Maharashtra Lift, Escalator and Moving Walkway Rules, 2026, include the following provisions:

CCTV cameras must be installed in every lift.

Monthly safety inspections of lifts are mandatory.

A safety audit must be conducted at least once a year.

Children below 12 cannot use lifts or escalators alone.

People below 18 cannot be appointed as lift operators.

Lift accidents must be reported within 24 hours.

Authorities can order repairs and necessary modifications if a lift or escalator is found unsafe.

Permission from the Electrical Inspector is mandatory before installing a new lift.

Recognised contractors must be appointed for lift maintenance.

Building managements must maintain records of inspection reports.

Residential societies have until October 28, 2027, to put the required arrangements in place.

The new rules mark a shift towards stricter monitoring of lifts and escalators in Maharashtra's residential buildings, with housing societies and building managements expected to play a central role in ensuring compliance.

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