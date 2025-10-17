Maharashtra: Indranil Naik appointed as Gondia’s new guardian minister, replacing Babasaheb Patil Party sources revealed that former guardian minister Babasaheb Patil stepped down citing an increased workload and mounting ministerial responsibilities. A senior NCP leader from the Ajit Pawar camp shared that Patil found it challenging to manage multiple portfolios simultaneously.

Mumbai:

In a recent move, the Maharashtra government has appointed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Minister of State for Tribal Development Indranil Naik as the new guardian minister of Gondia district. He replaces Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, who had earlier held the position.

The decision reflects a subtle administrative reshuffle within the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aiming to strengthen regional representation and governance in the Vidarbha region.

Indranil Naik’s regional connection to Vidarbha

Officials indicated that the appointment of Indranil Naik was made keeping in mind his strong roots in Vidarbha, the region to which Gondia belongs. Naik, who has been actively involved in tribal development initiatives, is expected to bring a localized understanding of the district’s administrative and developmental challenges.

A senior NCP functionary said the move was natural, adding that “Naik’s familiarity with the area will help accelerate on-ground execution of state schemes in the region.”

Babasaheb Patil steps down citing other responsibilities

According to party insiders, former guardian minister Babasaheb Patil expressed his inability to continue in the role due to pressing ministerial commitments. Patil, also part of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP group, reportedly conveyed that balancing multiple portfolios had become increasingly difficult.

Following his request, the state cabinet approved the reassignment, handing over charge to Indranil Naik to ensure administrative continuity in Gondia.

Strengthening NCP’s administrative base in Vidarbha

The move is being viewed as part of the NCP’s wider strategy to consolidate its presence in Vidarbha, where the party is seeking to expand its organizational influence under Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Political observers note that such appointments carry strategic weight in Maharashtra politics, as guardian ministers play a vital role in local decision-making, district planning, and coordination with state departments.

Focus on development and coordination

With this reshuffle, the Maharashtra government aims to maintain transparency and efficiency in district-level administration. Indranil Naik is expected to focus on improving tribal welfare programs, accelerating infrastructure development, and ensuring smoother coordination between state and local government bodies in Gondia. His appointment aligns with the government’s broader mission to ensure equitable growth across all regions of Maharashtra, particularly under-represented areas like Vidarbha.