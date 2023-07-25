Maharashtra: IMD issues red and orange alerts in THESE districts for July 26 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMD issues 'Red-Orange' alert in THESE districts

Maharashtra: Torential rain will keep pounding various parts of Maharashtra as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has issued red and orange alerts for various districts. Most parts of Mumbai witnessed overcast sky, but no rain since early Tuesday morning.

However, the weather department has issued a 'red' alert in Raigad, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts for 26th July and an 'orange' alert in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.

The weather bureau on Tuesday morning had predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" in the next 24 hours, the official said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 30.81mm, 55.78 mm and 55.20 mm, respectively, in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday.

There was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city on Tuesday. Trains services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, according to the transport authorities. Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were also normal without any diversion of routes, a civic spokesperson said.