Maharashtra: Horrific collision between truck and car in Nagpur kills 6

Image Source : INDIA TV Horrific collision between truck and car in Nagpur

A horrific road accident took place in Nagpur, Maharashtra late last night which claimed six lives. The collision between a truck and a Scorpio car near Tonkham village of Katol, Nagpur has also left one person injured who has been admitted to the Medical College, Nagpur. According to reports, the collision happened around 1:30 am in the night. All 6 people, who were from the same village, in the Scorpio died.

This accident happened in front of the Shalimar Factory near Sonkhamb village of Katol in Nagpur.

142 people died on Nagpur-Mumbai Samriddhi Expressway in 2023

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday told the assembly that since the inauguration of the first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Samriddhi Expressway a year ago, at least 142 people have died in road accidents. The Public Works Minister was responding to a calling attention motion regarding the high frequency of accidents on the expressway. The first 520 km long phase of the road connecting Nagpur and Shirdi was opened to traffic in December 2022. The minister told the House that at least 73 major accidents took place on the expressway since its inauguration and 142 people died. Bhuse said 70 per cent of the barrier construction work on both sides has been completed and 16 'station points' with facilities including petrol pumps, eateries and toilets will be built in the next four months.