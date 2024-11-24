Maharashtra: Gulal catches fire during independent candidate's victory celebrations in Kolhapur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SCREENGRAB

A shocking incident occurred in Kolhapur's Chandgad constituency during a victory celebration for newly-elected MLA Shivaji Patil. While women were performing aarti to honour Patil’s win, a large amount of coloured powder (gulal) was showered from a JCB machine by the supporters. The gulal, which contained chemicals, ignited a fire, causing flames to erupt suddenly.

As the fire spread, several people, including Patil and some women, were injured. Patil, despite suffering minor injuries, was reportedly at risk of more severe harm from the flames. The incident, caught on video, shows the chaotic scene where the fire broke out amidst the celebration, leading to panic and a stampede as people rushed to escape the flames.

Shivaji Patil, a former BJP rebel candidate who contested as an independent, secured a resounding victory in the election, defeating the incumbent Rajesh Patil of the NCP. This victory has now been marred by the unfortunate accident during the post-election festivities.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the chemical-laced gulal used in the celebration is believed to be the primary factor. Authorities are urging better safety measures during such events to prevent similar accidents in the future.