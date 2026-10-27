Maharashtra govt to give Rs 5,000 aid to 1.5 crore drought-hit farmers within eight days

Mumbai:

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has decided to provide an advance financial aid of Rs 5,000 to approximately 1.5 crore drought-affected farmers in the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to ensure the amount is deposited directly into the farmers' bank accounts within eight days. According to available information, the government will spend approximately Rs 7,500 crore on this initiative.

No recovery of old loans or dues: CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Fadnavis has also directed banks not to recover farmers' old loans or outstanding dues from the relief assistance being provided to them. Private moneylenders have also been instructed not to harass farmers for loan recovery. Those found troubling farmers will face criminal cases, the government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Maharashtra government would not let farmers have a "black Diwali" amid the ongoing agrarian distress.

The government has directed that Rs 5,000 be deposited into farmers' bank accounts within a week. "This is an initial measure, and further assistance will be provided to the farmers," he said.

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 talukas across the state, with around 75 per cent of the state reportedly affected by drought conditions.

More relief for farmers in future: Bawankule

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the decision was expected to benefit around 1.5 crore farmers. He described the assistance as an initial relief measure and said further aid would be provided by both the state and central governments.

"This serves as an initial form of relief, with further assistance to be provided by both the Maharashtra state government and the central government. The scheme is intended for farmers who depend on agriculture and whose crops have been destroyed due to drought. Individuals employed in government service or those who pay income tax will not be eligible for this assistance," he said.

What did CM Fadnavis say?

Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis said the state Cabinet had approved an interim assistance of Rs 5,000 for farmers.

He said the amount would be transferred to the bank accounts of approximately 1.5 crore farmers. Transfers were expected to begin within the next two days, with the government aiming to ensure that the money reached all eligible farmers before Diwali.

The Cabinet has also approved the funds required for the scheme, he said.

"The transfer of funds will commence within the next two days, and the government aims to ensure that the amount reaches all beneficiaries before Diwali. The cabinet has also approved the necessary funding today." Furthermore, the government has expressed serious concern regarding an incident in Nanded involving microfinance companies. Strict instructions have been issued to all District Superintendents of Police (SPs) to register complaints from farmers immediately and initiate criminal proceedings against anyone found harassing them," the Chief Minister said.

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