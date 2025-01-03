Maharashtra govt takes big decision, announces affordable rental housing for students, workers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra government on Friday took another big decision and announced affordable rental housing for students and workers. In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to come up with a "housing for all" policy within a month to provide durable, affordable and sustainable houses.

Eknath Shinde said, "In the housing department meeting, various projects pending for years were discussed. It is the responsibility of our government to provide eco-friendly and affordable rental housing. We are preparing a comprehensive policy for students, mill workers, police... This policy is in the best interest of the public... We aim to make a policy for the people of Mumbai who have migrated to different cities and bring them back... The state government is a common man's government... It is PM Modi's resolve to provide a house to every citizen..."

Ekanth Shinde, who holds the housing and urban development department directed the officials to clear impediments in the redevelopment of housing projects in Mumbai which have been stuck for various reasons.

Shinde said the state government will build one lakh houses for former mill workers and a tender process for it has been completed. He asked officials to examine whether those mill workers who have shifted to their native places can be given a house in their village.

Shinde said cluster redevelopment will be started in Mumbai, which will enable creation of a significant number of houses. According to him, Maharashtra will be the first state to have a housing policy for senior citizens.

The deputy chief minister also reviewed the progress of the BDD Chawl redevelopment project, Patrachawl redevelopment project, redevelopment of Kamathipura through MHADA, redevelopment of GTB Nagar and also the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

