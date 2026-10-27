Maharashtra govt approves Rs 391 crore towards MSRTC employees' salaries ahead of Diwali

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a notification allocating Rs 391.02 crore for the state transport corporation, enabling the cash-strapped undertaking to pay salaries to its employees ahead of Diwali. In this regards, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to ensure that salaries to around 83,000 officers and employees are disbursed before the festival.

MSRTC is one of the largest transport corporations in the country

The MSRTC is one of the largest transport corporations in the country with a fleet of more than 15,000 vehicles that ferry more than 55 lakh passengers every day. The the state government had approved the Rs 391. 02 crore allocation in September, but a government resolution was issued on Tuesday.

It should be noted that the MSRTC employees generally receive their monthly salaries between the 7th and 10th of each month. However, with Diwali beginning on November 6, Sarnaik has directed the corporation's administration to expedite the payment process.

Sarnaik, who is also the chairman of the corporation, said the government and the MSRTC administration should work in coordination to ensure that financial difficulties do not affect Diwali celebrations. Reacting to the latest development, Shrirang Barge, general secretary of the Maharashtra ST Karmachari Congress, said the sanctioned amount was insufficient to cover the entire salary.

'At least Rs 560 crore is required to pay the full salaries'

"At least Rs 560 crore is required to pay the full salaries. With such a small amount, only the net salaries will be paid. Contributions to the provident fund (PF), gratuity and other statutory dues cannot be paid. The government has once again left us disappointed," Barge said.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra cabinet also approved an advance payment of Rs 5,000 each to nearly 1.5 crore farmers whose crops have suffered more than 33 per cent damage in 304 drought-hit talukas of the state before Diwali, officials said.

The state government also approved the construction of a national-level exhibition centre in Pune on the lines of Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and the use of one per cent of the District Annual Plan funds for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

To revive air services to Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district, the cabinet gave nod to 100 per cent viability gap funding (VGF) for airlines operating on the Navi Mumbai-Chipi and Chipi-Navi Mumbai routes. The state government also approved financial assistance of Rs 66.82 crore to Bajaj Auto Ltd for electric vehicle manufacturing under the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Promotion Policy.

The state cabinet approved an advance payment of Rs 5,000 to farmers whose crops have suffered more than 33 per cent damage. The amount would be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat after the weekly cabinet meeting.

With inputs from PTI

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