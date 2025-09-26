Maharashtra govt announces Rs 2,000 as Diwali gift: Who will benefit from it? Check here The amount will soon be disbursed to beneficiaries through the commissioner of ICDS. The decision will bring festive cheer to thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers across the state, and make their Diwali celebrations brighter, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister said.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 2,000 each as a gift to anganwadi workers and helpers serving under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme this Diwali. Speaking about this, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare the government has sanctioned Rs 40.61 crore for the initiative, and a government resolution to this effect has been issued on Thursday.

"Anganwadi workers and helpers play a crucial role in the care, nutrition and overall development of women and children. To acknowledge their dedicated service and add joy to the festive season, the state government has sanctioned this Bhau Beej gift. Every anganwadi worker and helper is a true strength of our society, and we endeavour to make their festival more joyful," Tatkare said. The amount will soon be disbursed to beneficiaries through the commissioner of ICDS, she said. The decision will bring festive cheer to thousands of anganwadi workers and helpers across the state, and make their Diwali celebrations brighter, the minister said in a statement.

CM Fadnavis inspects flood-hit areas

Earlier on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet colleagues visited areas devastated by floods and rains to gather first-hand information about the extent of damage and ongoing relief efforts as the government promised aid to farmers before Diwali. Fadnavis, who visited Solapur district in western Maharashtra and Latur in the Marathwada region, said the government would relax compensation norms and assured more assistance to farmers and others on the back of more than Rs 2,200 crore of relief package already approved by the cabinet.

Rescue efforts continue in Marathwada

Authorities continued their rescue efforts in rain-battered Marathwada, where teams from NDRF and defence forces moved more than 50 persons to safer places in Dharashiv district, while hundreds of people were evacuated in Nanded city from low-lying areas. In Solapur, Fadnavis inspected the damage in Nimgaon and Darphal Sina villages in Madha taluka, where standing crops, livestock, homes and businesses have suffered widespread havoc. He interacted with local residents and urged them to remain resilient, assuring the government stands firmly with them in this hour of crisis.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: 75 lakh Bihar women to receive Rs 10,000 each