Maharashtra govt allows employees to reach office 30 minutes late to ease rush in Mumbai local trains

Mumbai:

In an effort to reduce the rush on Mumbai local trains, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to give its staff the option to report to work half an hour later than usual. This measure from the state government aims to ease rush during peak hours and to provide some relief to thousands of daily commuters battling jam-packed coaches.

Pratap Sarnaik says staff can adjust work timing

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated this during a session in the State Assembly where he said that the whole idea will allow employees in government offices to adjust their work timings, ensuring that they don’t add to the morning and evening rush on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

But, here’s a catch

However, the minister clarified that the half-hour relaxation will be compensated by extending work hours later in the day, so that the total working time remains unchanged.

He further stated that a ‘task force’ will soon be formed to study and implement similar adjustments for private sector employees.

Why does the Maha govt want to relax working hours?

The statement from the state government comes in the wake of rising concerns about railway accidents and overcrowding.

Notably, this issue was earlier raised in the Assembly by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who highlighted the increasing number of mishaps on Mumbai’s busy rail routes. But Sarnaik did not shy away from admitting that overcrowding remains a huge challenge for the city’s lifeline.

He also said that more efforts are underway to encourage people to use alternative modes of transport such as Metro trains and other public transport options. The minister stressed that the government is committed to ensuring safe travel for all commuters.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to hold a meeting soon to address the rising number of cases where passengers risk their lives by boarding overcrowded trains with doors left open.