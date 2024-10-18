Maharashtra govt allocates Rs 200 crore for ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme promotion ahead of elections: RTI reveals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with both Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

As the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections on November 20, the Maharashtra government has launched the 'Ladli Behna' scheme, modelled after a similar initiative in Madhya Pradesh. However, the scheme has come under scrutiny after an RTI inquiry revealed that the government had spent nearly Rs 200 crore (approximately $24 million) on promotional activities in just four months.

Initiated in July, the 'Ladli Behna' scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to women. Despite the scheme's intended benefits, critics question the need for such a massive promotional budget. The Maharashtra government has allocated an annual budget of Rs 46,000 crore for the program, raising concerns about fiscal responsibility when almost Rs 200 crore has already been spent on advertising.

Ajay Bose, an RTI activist from Amravati, filed the request that uncovered the expenditure details. In response, the government confirmed that it had spent Rs 199,81,47,436 on various promotional channels. Bose has criticized the government, asking why such a significant marketing budget was necessary if the scheme is genuinely beneficial to the public. He also pointed out that this figure only reflects advertising costs, not including additional expenses for events and rallies associated with the scheme, which could push total expenditures to around Rs 500 crore.

With the election campaign heating up, parties including the Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi are currently negotiating seat allocations, while all political factions are intensifying their promotional efforts.

The counting of votes is set for November 23, and as Maharashtra heads toward this crucial electoral event, the effectiveness and management of public funds remain hot topics of debate.