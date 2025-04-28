Maharashtra government to provide compensation to families of inmates who die in jail The Maharashtra government announces compensation for families of prisoners who die in custody under specific circumstances, following NHRC guidelines.

Mumbai:

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has decided to provide compensation to the families of prisoners who die in custody. This decision comes after directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). A Government Resolution (GR) was issued by the state government, outlining the conditions under which compensation will be granted to the families or close relatives of prisoners who pass away in jail under certain circumstances.

Compensation details

According to the GR, the following categories of deaths will be eligible for compensation:

Death due to accident/injury while performing jail duties: Rs 5 lakh

Death due to negligence of jail medical officers or staff: Rs 5 lakh

Death due to physical torture or beating by jail officers or staff: Rs 5 lakh

Death due to inter-prisoner fights or attacks, where an investigation proves negligence or laxity on the part of the jail administration: Rs 5 lakh

Death by suicide in jail: Rs 1 lakh

However, the government has also clarified specific situations where compensation will not be provided:

Death due to old age or illness

Death caused by natural disasters occurring in jail

Accidental death while escaping from jail or during legal custody outside the jail

Death due to any reason while the prisoner is on bail or temporary leave from jail

Death resulting from fasting due to excessive demands or refusal of medical treatment

Reporting and investigation process

In the event of a prisoner’s death, the jail superintendent will be required to conduct a preliminary investigation and submit a report. This report should include the post-mortem report, cause of death, magistrate’s inquiry report, medical records (both before and after the prisoner’s entry into jail), and other relevant details. This report must be submitted to the regional head of the jail department.

If, after reviewing the report, the regional head believes that the death qualifies for compensation, a full investigation will be conducted with the assistance of jail or police officers and a vigilance team. The investigation will help determine whether compensation is warranted.

Compensation process

If the investigation confirms that compensation is justified, the regional department head must obtain a report from the medical board. This report, along with the findings from the investigation, will be forwarded to the Additional Director General of Police and the Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra, for further review. If the proposal is deemed complete and accurate, it will be sent to the state government for final approval. Once approved, the compensation order will be issued to the family.

This decision is aimed at providing financial support to the families of deceased inmates under circumstances where the death could have been prevented, ensuring accountability within the jail system and upholding human rights standards.