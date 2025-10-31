Maharashtra govt sets up panel for year-long 'Vande Mataram' celebrations marking 150 years | Details Maharashtra: To help pass on the legacy of the national song to younger generations, schools and colleges have been instructed to hold special assemblies, essay and debate competitions, and poster-making events centered on the theme of “Vande Mataram.”

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has announced a new cultural and patriotic initiative to celebrate 150 years of the national song “Vande Mataram.” Following directions from the central government, the state has constituted an 11-member committee to oversee the year-long implementation of the singing of “Vande Mataram” across Maharashtra. The initiative builds upon the earlier state-wide directive issued on October 31 to observe a special week-long program for the national song from October 31 to November 7.

According to the official government resolution (GR), the newly formed committee will ensure that the singing of “Vande Mataram” becomes a continuous, year-long activity at schools, government offices, and public institutions.

Committee’s role and implementation plan

Officials said that the committee will work under the supervision of the Departmental Commissioner. The commissioner has been directed to gather necessary information from all districts and ensure coordination. District officers will have the authority to include relevant officials from concerned departments in the local-level execution team.

The initiative will be conducted in four distinct phases-

Phase 1: November 7–14, 2025

Phase 2: November 19, 2025–January 26, 2026 (up to Republic Day)

Phase 3: August 7–15, 2026 (as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign)

Phase 4: November 1–7, 2026 (concluding ceremony)

Each phase will feature cultural programs, competitions, and collective singing events to encourage public and institutional participation.

Flagship events to mark the celebration

As part of the concluding ceremony, on November 7 (Friday), large-scale “Vande Mataram” singing events will be organised at tehsil level across Maharashtra, with active citizen participation. A state-level function will also be held in Mumbai in the presence of the Governor, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister. The GR specifies that schools, colleges, and local government bodies will host similar events in their respective jurisdictions to ensure maximum inclusivity.

Educational and cultural activities in schools

To ensure that the national song’s legacy reaches younger generations, educational institutions have been directed to organize special assemblies, essay writing, debates, and poster-making competitions on the theme of “Vande Mataram.” Schools and colleges will also hold rallies and engage NCC units in patriotic activities.

A major educational component includes research and publication work centered on the cultural and historical significance of “Vande Mataram.” The government plans to support a comprehensive book project documenting the journey and importance of the song.

Public engagement and media inclusion

The initiative also focuses on bringing “Vande Mataram” to wider audiences through public participation and digital outreach. Citizens will be encouraged to upload their recorded renditions of the song to a dedicated government portal.

In addition, the state will broadcast audio-video clips of “Vande Mataram,” organise exhibitions at busy public places, and run awareness campaigns through both public and private media channels.

Musical tributes and marching band performances

The Maharashtra State Police Band and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) band have been instructed to perform “Vande Mataram” and other patriotic songs at key public venues. These performances will be recorded and shared for wider dissemination.

Thematic events on Republic Day and Independence Day

“Vande Mataram”-themed social and cultural events will also be integrated into existing national celebrations such as Republic Day and Independence Day. The directive emphasizes ensuring a united statewide participation in both rural and urban areas.

A tribute to India’s spirit and heritage

Officials stated that the decision reflects Maharashtra’s commitment to promoting national pride and cultural awareness. “Vande Mataram”- written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875- remains one of India’s most enduring patriotic symbols. The year-long campaign aims to reinforce unity, civic pride, and respect for the nation’s cultural heritage, culminating in a grand ceremony marking the completion of 150 years of the national song.