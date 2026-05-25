Maharashtra government plans inspection of Mumbai Gymkhanas on public land

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra government is preparing to inspect several prominent gymkhanas in Mumbai that are built on government land to check whether they are complying with lease conditions and other rules, officials said on Monday. The move comes at a time when questions around the use of public land by elite clubs and gymkhanas have once again come into focus following the Centre’s decision to ask Delhi Gymkhana to vacate its premises for public and defence-related purposes.

Inspection of around 10 Gymkhanas planned

According to officials, there are around 10 gymkhanas in Mumbai operating on government-owned land. The state government receives nearly Rs 2 crore annually from these institutions as rent charges. Authorities said inspections will be carried out to verify whether all lease conditions and regulations are being followed properly.

An official said notices are issued whenever violations or defaults are found, and hearings are also conducted in certain cases.

Bombay Gymkhana among key institutions under spotlight

One of the most prominent names among these institutions is Bombay Gymkhana in South Mumbai. Established in 1875, the club is considered one of the city’s oldest and most exclusive gymkhanas. Officials noted that the 99-year lease on the land occupied by the club expired in 2006, while the lease for its grounds ended in 2007.

Other well-known gymkhanas operating on government land include PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Catholic Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Wodehouse Gymkhana, PVM Gymkhana and Islam Gymkhana. Officials said the state government’s rent fee policy for gymkhanas introduced in 2003 had faced legal challenges in court. The policy was later revised after a decade, with the latest revision taking place in 2025.

The upcoming inspection is expected to review whether the clubs are functioning according to the revised guidelines and lease terms. Apart from lease-related issues, Bombay Gymkhana is also involved in a dispute with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over land acquisition for a road widening project.

The civic body plans to acquire around 3,000 square metres of land to widen Hazarimal Somani Marg, the road connecting Fashion Street to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The proposal would reportedly affect part of the gymkhana premises, including the CEO’s bungalow.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Abrahani reacted to the Centre’s notice to Delhi Gymkhana, expressing confidence that the club would receive relief from the court. “If they are taking the land for public purpose, Delhi is big. You can adjust your public purpose elsewhere,” he said.