Maharashtra govt makes e-KYC mandatory for 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries | Here are full details

The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, directing them to complete the process within the next two months. A government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday (September 18) laid down the new rules, warning that financial aid will be withheld if Aadhaar-based authentication is not completed in time.

Scheme details and objective

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, launched in July 2024, provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women between the ages of 21 and 65, whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that the e-KYC facility has been made available on the official web portal ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. She emphasised that the process is simple, transparent, and will also help beneficiaries avail the benefits of other government schemes in the future.

Ensuring transparency

As per the GR, annual e-KYC verification will be mandatory to ensure only eligible women continue to receive the benefit. The move follows the government’s revelation that nearly 26.34 lakh ineligible individuals, including men, had enrolled in the scheme and wrongly availed monthly allowances. Currently, more than 2.25 crore women are registered under the scheme, and the government maintains that the e-KYC mandate is critical to ensuring proper distribution of funds.

Ladki Bahin Scheme will continue

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has earlier assured women beneficiaries that the popular Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana will not be scrapped. Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21–65 receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. Addressing concerns that the programme would be discontinued, Fadnavis said, “Our sisters should not believe such rumours. We won’t just stop at providing Rs 1,500, but will ensure women receive more opportunities to prosper.”

Focus on women empowerment

The Chief Minister announced that the government’s larger goal is to create one crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women who will earn Rs 1 lakh or more annually. To achieve this, the government plans to promote women-led credit societies in villages, offering employment and self-reliance opportunities. Additionally, women will be provided with interest-free loans of Rs 1 lakh, enabling them to start businesses and generate jobs for others.

Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan

Fadnavis launched the Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Kingaon village, aiming to ensure every village benefits from state and central government schemes. From building Anganwadis, roads, and water tanks to MGNREGA-supported projects such as drain deepening, the campaign seeks to strengthen rural infrastructure, enhance livelihoods, and promote clean and green villages through plantation drives and improved access to clean water.

Empowering villages and Marathwada development

Highlighting the importance of rural development, Fadnavis said Maharashtra cannot progress unless its villages prosper. He announced plans to make 28,000 gram panchayats and 40,000 villages model villages, with Rs 250 crore in awards for best-performing villages. Responding to Minister Sanjay Shirsat’s concerns over drought in Marathwada, the CM assured that making the region drought-free remains a government priority. “This abhiyan will strengthen village-level societies capable of carrying out 17 types of businesses, ensuring long-term prosperity,” Fadnavis added.