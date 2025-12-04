Maharashtra government forms SIT to probe death of Minister Pankaja Munde’s personal assistant’s wife Minister Munde met with the family of the deceased in Pimpalner village, Beed district﻿, expressing her condolences while stating she was unaware of any marital problems. She insisted that she did not try to protect anyone and fully supports a thorough and unbiased inquiry.

The Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged suicide of Dr Gauri Palve-Garje, wife of Anant Garje, who serves as the personal assistant (PA) to Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde. The incident occurred at their residence in Worli, Mumbai. Following a meeting between the deceased's family and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an assurance was given to conduct a transparent and impartial investigation. The SIT will be led by Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ragasudha R, a senior female IPS officer tasked with overseeing the inquiry.

Dr Gauri Palve, a 28-year-old dentist employed at Mumbai’s civic-run KEM hospital, was found hanging in her Worli flat. This tragic event reportedly followed a prolonged domestic dispute, nearly ten months into her marriage to Anant Garje. The case gained public attention after Palve’s father filed a formal complaint accusing Garje and two of his relatives of abetment to suicide. Subsequently, Anant Garje was taken into custody by Mumbai Police and remains in jail during the investigation.

Minister Pankaja Munde’s statement

Minister Munde addressed the family of the deceased in Pimpalner village, Beed district, expressing sorrow but emphasizing her lack of prior knowledge about any marital issues. She clarified that she had no intention to shield anyone involved and welcomed a full and impartial investigation. Munde highlighted that with ten personal assistants, she could not monitor their personal lives and mentioned that the couple had appeared happy during a recent visit to her home during the Ganesh festival.

The minister also pointed out that she had not interfered with the police probe or reached out to authorities about the case, underscoring her commitment to due process. Additionally, she suggested that the family should have acted earlier if they were aware of any mistreatment or harassment.

Allegations and ongoing investigation

The deceased’s family has alleged that Dr Palve endured mental torture and harassment at the hands of her husband. The police are currently investigating these claims under the charge of abetment to suicide. The SIT is expected to probe all aspects thoroughly under the supervision of DCP Ragasudha R, ensuring an unbiased approach in this high-profile case.